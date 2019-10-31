Chefs' Warehouse Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHEF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.80, changing hands as low as $33.38 per share. Chefs' Warehouse Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHEF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.56 per share, with $42.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.66.

