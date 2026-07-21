Is CHEF Stock a Buy Now After Its Rally and Richer Valuation?

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. CHEF has given investors plenty to like, including sales growth, margin gains and stronger cash generation.



The harder question is timing. Shares have rallied sharply, and the valuation now sits near the upper end of the stock’s own five-year range.

CHEF Converts Sales Into Earnings

Chefs’ Warehouse is converting revenue growth into faster earnings growth. In first-quarter 2026, gross profit rose 13.9% as net sales increased 11.4%, showing that scale and mix are helping profitability move ahead of the top line.



Adjusted EBITDA advanced 26.6%, while gross margin expanded 53 basis points to 24.3%. Earnings also improved to 40 cents per share from 25 cents in the year-ago quarter, reinforcing the case that operating leverage is becoming a more visible part of the story.



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Chefs’ Warehouse Keeps Balance Sheet Strong

The balance sheet adds another reason for investors to track CHEF. Net debt leverage improved to 1.9X at the end of the first quarter from 2.1X at year-end 2025.



Management expects leverage to remain in a 1.5X to 2.0X range through 2026. Projected free cash flow of $80 million to $110 million gives the company flexibility to reduce debt, fund capital expenditures, pursue acquisitions and return cash through repurchases.

CHEF Stock Looks Less Cheap Now

The valuation debate has become more important after the rally. CHEF trades at 0.83X forward 12-month sales, above its five-year median of 0.52X and only slightly below its five-year high of 0.89X.



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Shares have gained 48.3% in the past three months and 49.8% in the past year. That price action reflects confidence in execution, but it also means future upside may depend more on continued earnings growth than on multiple expansion.

Chefs’ Warehouse Still Has Risks to Prove Out

Middle East softness remains a watch item because the region contributes higher profitability despite being a smaller revenue base. Demand weakened after regional conflict, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where hotel and resort occupancy pressured customer activity.



CHEF also serves upscale restaurants, hotels and resorts, leaving demand exposed to discretionary dining and travel trends. Sysco Corporation SYY and US Foods Holding Corp. USFD give investors broader foodservice distribution comparisons, but CHEF’s specialty focus makes margin execution and customer retention especially important.



Competitive pressure is another constraint. The company must keep investing in service levels, sales talent, technology and distribution capacity to protect share gains.



Those investments support long-term growth, but they can also limit margin expansion if pricing becomes more aggressive or customer demand softens. Chefs’ Warehouse currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CHEF’s Rank Lens for a Mixed Setup

The bottom line is that CHEF looks fundamentally healthier than a typical fully valued stock, but it no longer screens as inexpensive versus its own history. Sales growth, operating leverage and free cash flow support the investment case, while valuation and external risks argue for discipline.



A neutral investment stance fits that balance. The company is executing well, but the rally has raised the bar for additional upside.



For timing, investors should pair the operating story with the current Zacks Rank and Zacks Style Scores. The Zacks Rank helps frame the earnings-estimate revision backdrop over the next one to three months, while the Value Score, Growth Score, Momentum Score and VGM Score help assess whether the stock’s factor profile supports that timing.



A favorable setup generally combines a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with Style Scores of A or B. For CHEF, that ranking and style lens is especially relevant because the stock already reflects a lot of the good news from margin progress, balance sheet improvement and market-share gains.

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The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.