$CHEF stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHEF stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,823,975 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CHEF:
$CHEF Insider Trading Activity
$CHEF insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER PAPPAS (President and CEO) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,770,000
- ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $225,000
- JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $195,400
$CHEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $CHEF stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 504,899 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,210,806
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 497,039 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,880,608
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 413,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,374,141
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 395,244 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,493,434
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 278,295 shares (+118.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,725,509
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 274,769 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,543,045
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 268,052 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,260,864
