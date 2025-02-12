$CHEF stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHEF stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,823,975 of trading volume.

$CHEF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CHEF:

$CHEF insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER PAPPAS (President and CEO) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,770,000

ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $225,000

JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $195,400

$CHEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $CHEF stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

