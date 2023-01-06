CHEF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.83, changing hands as high as $35.67 per share. Chefs' Warehouse Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHEF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.275 per share, with $42.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.39.

