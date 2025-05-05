Stocks
CTNT

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Shift to Logistics and Warehousing

May 05, 2025 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Cheetah reported Q1 2025 results, highlighting a strategic shift to logistics amid market challenges and a significant net loss.

Quiver AI Summary

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. announced its financial results and corporate updates for the first quarter of 2025, revealing significant challenges due to market conditions in China that have adversely affected its parallel-import vehicle sales, leading to the board's decision to discontinue this segment. The company's focus has shifted to logistics and warehousing, with revenue generated from these operations totaling $479,799, largely from its subsidiary TW & EW Services Inc. (TWEW). While the company reported a gross profit of $56,256, it also faced a net loss of $753,909 from continuing operations during the quarter. Despite a rise in interest income and maintaining current assets of $10.2 million, overall financial performance remained under pressure from rising operational costs and decreased trade flow. Management expresses confidence in future growth but acknowledges that profitability may take longer to achieve.

Potential Positives

  • The Company reported significant interest income growth of 619.3%, driven by short-term loan receivables and certificates of deposit.
  • Cheetah is focusing on a strategic shift towards logistics and warehousing, which, through the acquisition of TWEW, is already showing higher revenue results than previous operations.
  • The Company generated a positive net cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating operational stability despite challenging market conditions.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net loss of $753,909 reported for the first quarter of 2025, a decline from net income of $608,930 in the same period of 2024, indicating deteriorating financial performance.
  • Discontinuation of the parallel-import vehicle business due to challenges in the market, reflecting an unsuccessful strategic move and potential loss of revenue streams.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 30.3%, reflecting higher operational costs amid declining sales, which may raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What did Cheetah report for Q1 2025?

Cheetah reported a revenue of $479,799 from its logistics and warehousing services for the first quarter of 2025.

Why did Cheetah discontinue its parallel-import vehicle business?

The discontinuation was due to challenging market conditions and significant sales drops in the parallel-import vehicle segment.

How did trade tensions affect Cheetah's performance?

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China decreased international trade flow, impacting revenue and costs for Cheetah.

What was Cheetah's net loss for Q1 2025?

The company reported a net loss of $753,909 for the first quarter of 2025.

What strategies is Cheetah implementing moving forward?

Cheetah is focusing on operational efficiencies and expanding service offerings to position itself for future growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CTNT Insider Trading Activity

$CTNT insiders have traded $CTNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HUAN LIU (See Remarks) sold 45,938 shares for an estimated $299,515

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CTNT stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG removed 30,288 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,681
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 29,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,239
  • ENZI WEALTH removed 14,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,840
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,274
  • TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 4,083 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,493
  • OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 3,562 shares (+1496.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,899
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 3,285 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,052

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



IRVINE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (“Cheetah” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq CM: CTNT), a provider of logistics and warehousing services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a corporate update.




Recent Highlights




  • Continuous challenging market conditions in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) have resulted in an industry-wide slowdown of parallel-import vehicle sales, including price and volume drops in the luxury car models and the Company’s margin was significantly compressed or eliminated. The Company experienced significantly dropped sales volume in the parallel-import vehicle segment during the year ended December 31, 2024. On March 5, 2025, Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) approved the discontinuation of its parallel-import vehicle business.







Tony Liu, Cheetah’s Chairman and CEO commented, “Our financial performance during the first quarter of 2025 reflected the consequences of our business strategic shift to logistics and warehousing under the significant challenging market conditions, such as the U.S. tariff policies on international trade and the increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and the PRC. By focusing on improving operational efficiencies and expanding service offerings, our newly acquired subsidiary, TW & EW Services Inc (“TWEW”), had higher revenues than the earlier acquired subsidiary, Edward Transit Express Group Inc. (“Edward”), reflecting our business transformation and strategic shift underway. Management will continue to take initiatives to seek out new business opportunities. We estimate it will take longer than expected to generate ideal profits but have confidence that we are positioning the Company for substantial future growth in this business.”




First Quarter 2025 Financial Results






Continuing operations- logistics and warehousing business





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $479,799 from the logistics and warehousing services segment, including $62,515, or 13.0%, of its total revenue from Edward and $417,284, or 87.0%, of its total revenue from TWEW.



Revenue from Edward decreased by 18.6%, primarily due to the decreased international trade flow resulting from the trade tensions between China and the U.S.



The Company also reported cost of revenue of $423,543 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, mainly consisted of the labor costs for TWEW and ocean freight service costs for Edward. The Company reported a gross profit of $56,256 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



General and administrative expenses for the Company’s continuing operations increased by $0.2 million, or 30.3%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to (i) an increase of $0.1 million in personnel-related expenses, which was attributed to the hiring of additional staff to support the newly launched logistics and warehousing segment, (ii) an increase of $0.1 million in rental and leases following the acquisition of Edward and a new office workspace in California in July 2024, (iii) an increase of $22,547 in travel and entertainment expenses as part of business development efforts and client engagement, (iv) an increase of $27,067 in depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily due to the acquisition of new fixed assets and recorded intangible assets from the Edward and TWEW acquisitions, (v) an increase of 14,716 in other miscellaneous general and administration expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by a decrease of $51,911 in legal and accounting fees due to additional professional fees for preparing a registration statement on Form S-1 during the first quarter of 2024. a decrease of $19,237 in insurance expenses resulting from a change in the Company’s insurance provider.



Share-based compensation expenses were $16,185 and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Interest income from continuing operations was $208,090 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $28,930 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $179,160, or 619.3%. The significant increase was primarily driven by interest earned on short-term loan receivables and certificates of deposit, funded by the net proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering and its public offerings closed in May and July 2024.



The Company had a net loss of $753,909 from our continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $608,930 for the same period of 2024.






Discontinued Operations- parallel-import vehicle business





During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated revenue of $1.4 million from the parallel-vehicle business. Only 13 units of vehicles were sold following the significant downturn of parallel-import vehicle business as stated under “Recent Highlights.”



The Company also reported cost of revenue of $1.4 million, mainly the fulfillment expenses and a gross loss of $9,283 of the discontinued business for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Selling Expenses and interest expenses for the discontinued parallel-import vehicle business was $78,840 and 54,459, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Net loss for the discontinued operations was approximately $142,582 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



As a result of the above factors, the Company reported an overall net loss of $753,909 for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to net income of $608,930 in the same period of 2024.




Liquidity and Cash Flow



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had current assets of $10.2 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 million, $9.1 million in loan receivables, $0.5 million of other receivables, $0.1 million of accounts receivable, and $0.2 million in prepaid expenses other current assets from continuing operations. The Company’s current liabilities, all of which related to continuing operations, totaled approximately $0.9 million, consisting of $0.5 million of operating lease liabilities, $0.3 million of other payables, and $0.1 million of loan payable, including the current portion of long-term borrowings.



During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported net cash flow of $1.8 million provided by operating activities, $3.0 million provided by investing activities, and $68,539 used in financing activities.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total stockholders’ equity of $11.9 million, compared to $12.6 million as of December 31, 2024.



The Company is working to further improve its liquidity and capital sources primarily by generating cash from operations, debt financing, and, if needed, financial support from its principal stockholders. If necessary to fully implement its business plan and sustain continued growth, the Company may seek additional equity financing from outside investors. Based on the current operating plan, management believes that the aforementioned measures collectively will provide sufficient liquidity to meet the Company’s future liquidity and capital requirements for at least 12 months from the issuance date of its consolidated financial statements.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption “Risk Factors.”



For more information, please contact:



Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.



Investor Relations


(949)4187804



ir@cheetah-net.com




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CHEETAH NET SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA






March 31,




December 31,




2025



2024*




(Unaudited)




ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
324,142


$
1,650,962

Accounts receivable


59,059



47,976

Loan receivable


9,114,695



6,088,295

Other receivable


500,862



370,696

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


247,188



338,642

Current assets of discontinued operations







2,540,501


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





10,245,946






11,037,072


NONCURRENT ASSETS:






Property, plant, and equipment, net


388,513



398,395

Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,693,790



1,836,521

Deferred tax assets, net


600






Intangibles, net


1,035,000



1,063,072

Goodwill


1,044,394



1,044,394

Other non-current asset


100,000







TOTAL ASSETS


$

14,508,243



$

15,379,454









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Accounts payable

$
33,010


$
18,992

Current portion of long-term debt


35,013



34,577

Loan payable from premium finance


60,871



120,461

Tax payable


5,200






Operating lease liabilities, current


524,140



438,351

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


257,388



217,980

Current liabilities of discontinued operations







52,900


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



915,622




883,261


NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:






Long-term debt, net of current portion


600,634



610,020

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


1,112,039



1,268,501


TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

2,628,295



$

2,761,782









STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,218,886 and 1,119,750 shares issued and outstanding, including*:






Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 891,750,000 shares authorized, 2,672,011 and 604,125 shares issued and outstanding


267



267

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 108,250,000 shares authorized, 546,875 and 515,625 shares issued and outstanding


55



55

Additional paid-in capital


17,314,146



17,297,961

Accumulated deficit


(5,434,520
)


(4,680,611
)


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





11,879,948






12,617,672









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY


$

14,508,243



$

15,379,454



* Retrospectively adjusted for the reverse split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-16, which took effect on October 21, 2024 (the “Reverse Stock Split”).



















































































































































































































































































































































































CHEETAH NET SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE INC.




UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






For the Three Months Ended March 31,






2025





2024**






(Unaudited)



REVENUE


$

479,799



$

76,834








COST OF REVENUE


423,543



42,500








GROSS PROFIT





56,256






34,334








OPERATING EXPENSES






General and administrative expenses


1,000,519



767,642

Share-based compensation expenses


16,185






TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES


1,016,704



767,642








LOSS FROM OPERATIONS


(960,448
)


(733,308
)








OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)






Interest income


208,090



28,930

Interest expenses


(8,812
)


(8,305
)

Other income


12,616



621

OTHER INCOME, NET


211,894



21,246









LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES





(748,554

)





(712,062

)








Income tax provision (benefits)


5,355



(245,714
)









LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(753,909

)



(466,348

)









LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX**








(142,582

)









NET LOSS


$

(753,909

)


$

(608,930

)








Loss from continuing operations per ordinary share - basic and diluted*

$
(0.23
)

$
(0.40
)

Loss from discontinued operations per ordinary share - basic and diluted*

$
0.00


$
(0.12
)

Loss per share - basic and diluted*

$
(0.23
)

$
(0.52
)

Weighted average shares - basic and diluted*





3,218,886






1,171,307



*  Retrospectively adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split.



** Reclassification- certain reclassifications have been made to the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, to conform to the presentation for the discontinued operations, with no effect on previously reported net income (loss).



















































































































































































































































































UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Common Stock*
































Class A






Class B





Additional







Total




Common






Common





paid-in


Subscription


Accumulated


Stockholders’






stock




Amount





stock




Amount




capital




Receivable




Deficit




Equity


Balance, December 31, 2024

2,672,011

$
267


546,875

$
55

$
17,297,961

$



$
(4,680,611
)

$
12,617,672

























Share-based compensation expenses

















16,185











16,185

Net loss from continuing operations for the year

























(753,909
)


(753,909
)


























Balance, March 31, 2025

2,672,011

$
267


546,875

$
55

$
17,314,146

$



$
(5,434,520
)

$
11,879,948









































































































































































































































































































































































Common Stock*

















Class A





Class B





Additional





Retained Earnings


Total




Common





Common





paid-in


Subscription




Stockholders’






stock




Amount




stock




Amount




capital




Receivable




(Accumulated Deficit)




Equity


Balance, December 31, 2023

604,125

$
60

515,625

$
52

$
6,996,275


$
(600,000
)

$
508,241


$
6,904,628
























Termination of equity classified warrant
















(78,125
)












(78,125
)

Issuance of common stock for acquisition

79,521


8









899,992













900,000

Net loss from continuing operations for the year


























(466,348
)


(466,348
)

Net loss from discontinued operations for the year


















(142,582
)


(142,582
)

























Balance, March 31, 2024

683,646

$
68

515,625

$
52

$
7,818,142


$
(600,000
)

$
(100,689
)

$
7,117,573






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CHEETAH NET SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






For the Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024






(Unaudited)



Cash flows from operating activities:







Net Loss


$

(753,909

)


$

(608,930

)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(142,582
)

Loss from continuing operations


(753,909
)


(466,348
)


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation


9,882



2,171

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets


79,730



38,560

Amortization of Intangible Assets


28,071



8,714

Share-based compensation expenses


16,185








Deferred income tax benefits







(247,343
)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


(11,083
)


11,890

Other receivables


(230,166
)


(672,295
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


90,856



(35,785
)

Other payables and other current liabilities


5,734



41,152

Operating lease liabilities


(7,674
)


(8,475
)

Cash used in operating activities-continuing operations


(772,374
)


(1,470,341
)

Cash provided by operating activities-discontinued operations *


2,540,500



3,166,058


Net cash provided by operating activities



1,768,126




1,695,717









Cash flows from investing activities:






Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired







(220,117
)

Loans made to third parties


(3,075,400
)







Loans repayment received from third parties


49,000



172,500

Cash used in investing activities-continuing operations


(3,026,400
)


(47,617
)


Net cash used in investing activities



(3,026,400

)



(47,617

)









Cash flows from financing activities:






Cash paid for warrant termination







(78,125
)

Repayments of premium finance


(59,590
)


(73,713
)

Repayments of long-term borrowings


(8,949
)


(8,068
)

Borrowing from a related party







(13,423
)

Cash provided by financing activities-continuing operations


(68,539
)


(173,329
)

Cash used in financing activities-discontinued operations*







(1,004,565
)


Net cash used in financing activities



(68,539

)



(1,177,894

)









Net (decrease) increase in cash



(1,326,813

)



470,206


Cash, beginning of year



1,650,955




432,998


Cash, end of year



324,142




903,204


Cash of continuing operations


$

324,142



$

903,204









Supplemental cash flow information






Cash paid for income taxes


$

155



$





Cash paid for interests


$

8,812



$

7,552









Noncash Financing and investing activities:






Fair value of common stock issued for acquisition


$

-



$

1,700,000


Reclassification- certain reclassifications have been made to the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to conform to the presentation for the discontinued operations, with no effect on previously reported net income (loss).






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.