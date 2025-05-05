Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Shift to Logistics and Warehousing

Cheetah reported Q1 2025 results, highlighting a strategic shift to logistics amid market challenges and a significant net loss.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. announced its financial results and corporate updates for the first quarter of 2025, revealing significant challenges due to market conditions in China that have adversely affected its parallel-import vehicle sales, leading to the board's decision to discontinue this segment. The company's focus has shifted to logistics and warehousing, with revenue generated from these operations totaling $479,799, largely from its subsidiary TW & EW Services Inc. (TWEW). While the company reported a gross profit of $56,256, it also faced a net loss of $753,909 from continuing operations during the quarter. Despite a rise in interest income and maintaining current assets of $10.2 million, overall financial performance remained under pressure from rising operational costs and decreased trade flow. Management expresses confidence in future growth but acknowledges that profitability may take longer to achieve.

The Company reported significant interest income growth of 619.3%, driven by short-term loan receivables and certificates of deposit.

Cheetah is focusing on a strategic shift towards logistics and warehousing, which, through the acquisition of TWEW, is already showing higher revenue results than previous operations.

The Company generated a positive net cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating operational stability despite challenging market conditions.

Significant net loss of $753,909 reported for the first quarter of 2025, a decline from net income of $608,930 in the same period of 2024, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

Discontinuation of the parallel-import vehicle business due to challenges in the market, reflecting an unsuccessful strategic move and potential loss of revenue streams.

General and administrative expenses increased by 30.3%, reflecting higher operational costs amid declining sales, which may raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

What did Cheetah report for Q1 2025?

Cheetah reported a revenue of $479,799 from its logistics and warehousing services for the first quarter of 2025.

Why did Cheetah discontinue its parallel-import vehicle business?

The discontinuation was due to challenging market conditions and significant sales drops in the parallel-import vehicle segment.

How did trade tensions affect Cheetah's performance?

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China decreased international trade flow, impacting revenue and costs for Cheetah.

What was Cheetah's net loss for Q1 2025?

The company reported a net loss of $753,909 for the first quarter of 2025.

What strategies is Cheetah implementing moving forward?

Cheetah is focusing on operational efficiencies and expanding service offerings to position itself for future growth.

IRVINE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (“Cheetah” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq CM: CTNT), a provider of logistics and warehousing services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a corporate update.







Recent Highlights









Continuous challenging market conditions in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) have resulted in an industry-wide slowdown of parallel-import vehicle sales, including price and volume drops in the luxury car models and the Company’s margin was significantly compressed or eliminated. The Company experienced significantly dropped sales volume in the parallel-import vehicle segment during the year ended December 31, 2024. On March 5, 2025, Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) approved the discontinuation of its parallel-import vehicle business.















Tony Liu, Cheetah’s Chairman and CEO commented, “Our financial performance during the first quarter of 2025 reflected the consequences of our business strategic shift to logistics and warehousing under the significant challenging market conditions, such as the U.S. tariff policies on international trade and the increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and the PRC. By focusing on improving operational efficiencies and expanding service offerings, our newly acquired subsidiary, TW & EW Services Inc (“TWEW”), had higher revenues than the earlier acquired subsidiary, Edward Transit Express Group Inc. (“Edward”), reflecting our business transformation and strategic shift underway. Management will continue to take initiatives to seek out new business opportunities. We estimate it will take longer than expected to generate ideal profits but have confidence that we are positioning the Company for substantial future growth in this business.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results













Continuing operations- logistics and warehousing business











For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $479,799 from the logistics and warehousing services segment, including $62,515, or 13.0%, of its total revenue from Edward and $417,284, or 87.0%, of its total revenue from TWEW.





Revenue from Edward decreased by 18.6%, primarily due to the decreased international trade flow resulting from the trade tensions between China and the U.S.





The Company also reported cost of revenue of $423,543 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, mainly consisted of the labor costs for TWEW and ocean freight service costs for Edward. The Company reported a gross profit of $56,256 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





General and administrative expenses for the Company’s continuing operations increased by $0.2 million, or 30.3%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to (i) an increase of $0.1 million in personnel-related expenses, which was attributed to the hiring of additional staff to support the newly launched logistics and warehousing segment, (ii) an increase of $0.1 million in rental and leases following the acquisition of Edward and a new office workspace in California in July 2024, (iii) an increase of $22,547 in travel and entertainment expenses as part of business development efforts and client engagement, (iv) an increase of $27,067 in depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily due to the acquisition of new fixed assets and recorded intangible assets from the Edward and TWEW acquisitions, (v) an increase of 14,716 in other miscellaneous general and administration expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by a decrease of $51,911 in legal and accounting fees due to additional professional fees for preparing a registration statement on Form S-1 during the first quarter of 2024. a decrease of $19,237 in insurance expenses resulting from a change in the Company’s insurance provider.





Share-based compensation expenses were $16,185 and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Interest income from continuing operations was $208,090 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $28,930 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $179,160, or 619.3%. The significant increase was primarily driven by interest earned on short-term loan receivables and certificates of deposit, funded by the net proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering and its public offerings closed in May and July 2024.





The Company had a net loss of $753,909 from our continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $608,930 for the same period of 2024.











Discontinued Operations- parallel-import vehicle business











During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated revenue of $1.4 million from the parallel-vehicle business. Only 13 units of vehicles were sold following the significant downturn of parallel-import vehicle business as stated under “Recent Highlights.”





The Company also reported cost of revenue of $1.4 million, mainly the fulfillment expenses and a gross loss of $9,283 of the discontinued business for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Selling Expenses and interest expenses for the discontinued parallel-import vehicle business was $78,840 and 54,459, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Net loss for the discontinued operations was approximately $142,582 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





As a result of the above factors, the Company reported an overall net loss of $753,909 for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to net income of $608,930 in the same period of 2024.







Liquidity and Cash Flow







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had current assets of $10.2 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 million, $9.1 million in loan receivables, $0.5 million of other receivables, $0.1 million of accounts receivable, and $0.2 million in prepaid expenses other current assets from continuing operations. The Company’s current liabilities, all of which related to continuing operations, totaled approximately $0.9 million, consisting of $0.5 million of operating lease liabilities, $0.3 million of other payables, and $0.1 million of loan payable, including the current portion of long-term borrowings.





During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported net cash flow of $1.8 million provided by operating activities, $3.0 million provided by investing activities, and $68,539 used in financing activities.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total stockholders’ equity of $11.9 million, compared to $12.6 million as of December 31, 2024.





The Company is working to further improve its liquidity and capital sources primarily by generating cash from operations, debt financing, and, if needed, financial support from its principal stockholders. If necessary to fully implement its business plan and sustain continued growth, the Company may seek additional equity financing from outside investors. Based on the current operating plan, management believes that the aforementioned measures collectively will provide sufficient liquidity to meet the Company’s future liquidity and capital requirements for at least 12 months from the issuance date of its consolidated financial statements.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption “Risk Factors.”





For more information, please contact:





Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.





Investor Relations





(949)4187804







ir@cheetah-net.com





















CHEETAH NET SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA





























March 31,

















December 31,





















2025

















2024*























(Unaudited)























ASSETS





































CURRENT ASSETS:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





324,142













$





1,650,962













Accounts receivable













59,059

















47,976













Loan receivable













9,114,695

















6,088,295













Other receivable













500,862

















370,696













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













247,188

















338,642













Current assets of discontinued operations













—

















2,540,501















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





















10,245,946

























11,037,072

















NONCURRENT ASSETS:



































Property, plant, and equipment, net













388,513

















398,395













Operating lease right-of-use assets













1,693,790

















1,836,521













Deferred tax assets, net













600

















—













Intangibles, net













1,035,000

















1,063,072













Goodwill













1,044,394

















1,044,394













Other non-current asset













100,000

















—















TOTAL ASSETS













$









14,508,243

















$









15,379,454

















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































CURRENT LIABILITIES:



































Accounts payable









$





33,010













$





18,992













Current portion of long-term debt













35,013

















34,577













Loan payable from premium finance













60,871

















120,461













Tax payable













5,200

















—













Operating lease liabilities, current













524,140

















438,351













Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities













257,388

















217,980













Current liabilities of discontinued operations













—

















52,900















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

















915,622





















883,261

















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:



































Long-term debt, net of current portion













600,634

















610,020













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













1,112,039

















1,268,501















TOTAL LIABILITIES













$









2,628,295

















$









2,761,782

















































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,218,886 and 1,119,750 shares issued and outstanding, including*:

































Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 891,750,000 shares authorized, 2,672,011 and 604,125 shares issued and outstanding













267

















267













Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 108,250,000 shares authorized, 546,875 and 515,625 shares issued and outstanding













55

















55













Additional paid-in capital













17,314,146

















17,297,961













Accumulated deficit













(5,434,520





)













(4,680,611





)











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















11,879,948

























12,617,672

















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY













$









14,508,243

















$









15,379,454















* Retrospectively adjusted for the reverse split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-16, which took effect on October 21, 2024 (the “Reverse Stock Split”).



















CHEETAH NET SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE INC.









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





























For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024**





























(Unaudited)





















REVENUE













$









479,799

















$









76,834















































COST OF REVENUE













423,543

















42,500













































GROSS PROFIT



















56,256

























34,334















































OPERATING EXPENSES

































General and administrative expenses













1,000,519

















767,642













Share-based compensation expenses













16,185

















—













TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES













1,016,704

















767,642













































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS













(960,448





)













(733,308





)









































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

































Interest income













208,090

















28,930













Interest expenses













(8,812





)













(8,305





)









Other income













12,616

















621













OTHER INCOME, NET













211,894

















21,246















































LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES





















(748,554









)





















(712,062









)











































Income tax provision (benefits)













5,355

















(245,714





)











































LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

















(753,909









)

















(466,348









)













































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX**















—



















(142,582









)













































NET LOSS













$









(753,909









)













$









(608,930









)











































Loss from continuing operations per ordinary share - basic and diluted*









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.40





)









Loss from discontinued operations per ordinary share - basic and diluted*









$





0.00













$





(0.12





)









Loss per share - basic and diluted*









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.52





)









Weighted average shares - basic and diluted*



















3,218,886

























1,171,307















* Retrospectively adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split.





** Reclassification- certain reclassifications have been made to the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, to conform to the presentation for the discontinued operations, with no effect on previously reported net income (loss).



















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Common Stock*









































































































































Class A





























Class B

























Additional

































Total





















Common





























Common

























paid-in













Subscription













Accumulated













Stockholders’

























stock

















Amount





















stock

















Amount

















capital

















Receivable

















Deficit

















Equity













Balance, December 31, 2024











2,672,011









$





267













546,875









$





55









$





17,297,961









$





—









$





(4,680,611





)









$





12,617,672

















































































































Share-based compensation expenses









—













—













—













—













16,185













—













—

















16,185













Net loss from continuing operations for the year









—













—













—













—













—













—













(753,909





)













(753,909





)















































































































Balance, March 31, 2025











2,672,011









$





267













546,875









$





55









$





17,314,146









$





—









$





(5,434,520





)









$





11,879,948







































































































































Common Stock*









































































Class A

























Class B

























Additional

























Retained Earnings













Total





















Common

























Common

























paid-in













Subscription





















Stockholders’

























stock

















Amount

















stock

















Amount

















capital

















Receivable

















(Accumulated Deficit)

















Equity













Balance, December 31, 2023











604,125









$





60









515,625









$





52









$





6,996,275













$





(600,000





)









$





508,241













$





6,904,628













































































































Termination of equity classified warrant









—













—









—













—













(78,125





)













—

















—

















(78,125





)









Issuance of common stock for acquisition









79,521













8









—













—













899,992

















—

















—

















900,000













Net loss from continuing operations for the year









—













—









—













—













—

















—

















(466,348





)













(466,348





)









Net loss from discontinued operations for the year













































































(142,582





)













(142,582





)











































































































Balance, March 31, 2024











683,646









$





68









515,625









$





52









$





7,818,142













$





(600,000





)









$





(100,689





)









$





7,117,573



























CHEETAH NET SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,

























2025





















2024

































(Unaudited)





















Cash flows from operating activities:





































Net Loss













$









(753,909









)













$









(608,930









)











Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax













—

















(142,582





)









Loss from continuing operations













(753,909





)













(466,348





)











Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:



































Depreciation













9,882

















2,171













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets













79,730

















38,560













Amortization of Intangible Assets













28,071

















8,714













Share-based compensation expenses













16,185



















—















Deferred income tax benefits













—

















(247,343





)











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



































Accounts receivable













(11,083





)













11,890













Other receivables













(230,166





)













(672,295





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













90,856

















(35,785





)









Other payables and other current liabilities













5,734

















41,152













Operating lease liabilities













(7,674





)













(8,475





)









Cash used in operating activities-continuing operations













(772,374





)













(1,470,341





)









Cash provided by operating activities-discontinued operations *













2,540,500

















3,166,058















Net cash provided by operating activities

















1,768,126





















1,695,717

















































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired













—

















(220,117





)









Loans made to third parties













(3,075,400





)















—















Loans repayment received from third parties













49,000

















172,500













Cash used in investing activities-continuing operations













(3,026,400





)













(47,617





)











Net cash used in investing activities

















(3,026,400









)

















(47,617









)













































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Cash paid for warrant termination













—

















(78,125





)









Repayments of premium finance













(59,590





)













(73,713





)









Repayments of long-term borrowings













(8,949





)













(8,068





)









Borrowing from a related party













—

















(13,423





)









Cash provided by financing activities-continuing operations













(68,539





)













(173,329





)









Cash used in financing activities-discontinued operations*













—

















(1,004,565





)











Net cash used in financing activities

















(68,539









)

















(1,177,894









)













































Net (decrease) increase in cash

















(1,326,813









)

















470,206

















Cash, beginning of year

















1,650,955





















432,998

















Cash, end of year

















324,142





















903,204

















Cash of continuing operations













$









324,142

















$









903,204

















































Supplemental cash flow information



































Cash paid for income taxes











$









155

















$









—















Cash paid for interests











$









8,812

















$









7,552

















































Noncash Financing and investing activities:



































Fair value of common stock issued for acquisition











$









-

















$









1,700,000















Reclassification- certain reclassifications have been made to the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to conform to the presentation for the discontinued operations, with no effect on previously reported net income (loss).



