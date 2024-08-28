News & Insights

Cheetah Net Supply CFO Robert Cook Resigns

(RTTNews) - Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) announced on Wednesday the resignation of chief financial officer Robert Cook, effective August 30, 2024.

The company clarified that Cook is leaving for personal reasons. He will be available for part-time consulting if needed.

In the meantime, Tony Liu, chairman and CEO, will take on the role of interim CFO. He will manage the key financial and accounting responsibilities while the Board seeks a new CFO from both internal and external candidates.

