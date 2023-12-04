News & Insights

Markets
CMCM

Cheetah Mobile To Acquire 35.17% Stake In Beijing OrionStar Technology

December 04, 2023 — 09:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), a Chinese internet company, announced on Monday that through two of its units, it has acquired 35.17 percent equity interest in Beijing OrionStar Technology Co., Ltd., a robotics company. The share acquisition was from existing shareholders of Beijing OrionStar, including Sheng Fu, the chief executive officer of the Company.

The company previously held a 37.74 percent equity interest in Beijing OrionStar before the completion of this deal. As a result of this transaction, its equity interest in Beijing OrionStar has increased to 72.91 percent.

The internet firm has paid a cash consideration of around $37.6 million to the selling shareholders of Beijing OrionStar, including approximately $1.1 million to Sheng Fu. With this deal, Fu has ceased to be a direct shareholder of Beijing OrionStar.

The company expects substantial synergies with this transaction as it sees Beijing OrionStar's focus on AI technology research and development for seven years to be noteworthy. Cheetah Mobile is hoping to centralize AI resources and further amplify and maximize its own AI advantages, strengthening its competitive position in the AGI era.

In pre-market activity, Cheetah Mobile shares are trading at $2.10, up 11.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.