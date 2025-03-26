News & Insights

Cheetah Mobile Q4 Adj. Loss Narrows; Total Revenues Up 41.7%

March 26, 2025 — 04:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) posted a fourth quarter net loss to shareholders was RMB 366.8 million compared to a loss of RMB 301.2 million, last year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 12.1947 compared to a loss of RMB 10.2358. Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders was RMB 202.1 million, compared to a loss of RMB 289.4 million. Total revenues grew by 41.7% year-over-year to RMB 237.1 million.

Sheng Fu, CEO, said, "In fourth quarter, our total revenue accelerated robustly, demonstrating our commitment to high-quality growth and ongoing business turnaround. With the momentum of LLMs, we entered 2025 with tremendous opportunities, including the upcoming launch of AgentOS, our next-generation voice interaction system for service robots, which further strengthens our leadership in voice-enabled robotics."

