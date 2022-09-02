Cheetah Mobile Gains 17%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) are climbing more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade on its change in its American Depositary Share ratio, effective today. For the ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-five reverse ADS split. The company is expected to publish its quarterly reports this week.

Currently, shares are at $3.94, up 17.69 percent from the previous close of $3.34 on a volume of 6,018,203.

