Cheetah Mobile' Accounts In Google Play Store, Google AdMob Disabled; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), a mobile internet company with global market coverage, said Friday that Google has disabled the company's accounts in Google Play Store, Google AdMob and Google AdManager, because some of the company's apps had not been compliant with Google policies. So, Google will terminate the associated contracts with Cheetah Mobile.

In Friday pre-market trade, CMCM is trading at $3.30, down $0.30 or 8.33 percent.

Cheetah Mobile said it is in continuous communication with Google to appeal the decision, clarify any misunderstanding, and adopt any requisite remedial measures to restore the disabled accounts. However, the company cannot guarantee that its appeals will be successful.

According to reports, Google has removed about 600 Android apps and banned their developers from the Play store and its ad networks as part of a massive crackdown on ad fraud and "disruptive" mobile ads.

Cheetah Mobile expects its ability to attract new users and generate revenue from Google may be materially adversely affected from February 2020.

