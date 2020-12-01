Cheesecake's Slice Of Joy Gift Card Offer And Peppermint Bark Cheesecake Back For Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Cheesecake Factory's (CAKE) Slice of Joy Gift Card Offer and Peppermint Bark Cheesecake are back for this holiday season, the company said in a statement.

For every $25 in gift cards or eGift cards purchased through the end of the year at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant or online, the customer will receive a Slice of Joy Card redeemable for a complimentary slice of cheesecake beginning January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021.

Slice of Joy Cards have no cash value. Slice of Joy Cards may not be exchanged for new or different Slice of Joy Cards, the company said.

The company said that the Peppermint Bark Cheesecake features a white chocolate cheesecake swirled with chunks of chocolate peppermint bark.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.