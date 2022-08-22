Cheesecake Factory's (NASDAQ:CAKE) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cheesecake Factory is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$121m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Cheesecake Factory has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 10%. NasdaqGS:CAKE Return on Capital Employed August 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Cheesecake Factory's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cheesecake Factory.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Cheesecake Factory, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 5.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Cheesecake Factory's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Cheesecake Factory. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 14% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Cheesecake Factory that we think you should be aware of.

