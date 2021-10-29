Cheesecake Factory's (NASDAQ:CAKE) investors will be pleased with their favorable 38% return over the last year

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last year. However, its return of 38% does fall short of the market return of, 39%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Cheesecake Factory was able to grow EPS by 62% in the last twelve months. Though we do note extraordinary items affected the bottom line. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 38% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Cheesecake Factory, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CAKE Earnings Per Share Growth October 29th 2021

We know that Cheesecake Factory has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

Cheesecake Factory's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 38%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 2% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cheesecake Factory .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.