Cheesecake Factory To Accelerate Bakery Operations' Transition To Cage-free Eggs

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) said the company is working to accelerate its bakery operations' transition to cage-free eggs to the end of 2022, three years ahead of schedule. Once complete, 100% of eggs in the company's baked goods worldwide will come from cage-free hens.

The Cheesecake Factory noted that it is also working with international licensees to transition all eggs used in their restaurant operations to cage-free and is currently discussing a plan and timeline for reaching that goal by or before 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.