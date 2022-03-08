Markets
Cheesecake Factory To Accelerate Bakery Operations' Transition To Cage-free Eggs

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) said the company is working to accelerate its bakery operations' transition to cage-free eggs to the end of 2022, three years ahead of schedule. Once complete, 100% of eggs in the company's baked goods worldwide will come from cage-free hens.

The Cheesecake Factory noted that it is also working with international licensees to transition all eggs used in their restaurant operations to cage-free and is currently discussing a plan and timeline for reaching that goal by or before 2030.

