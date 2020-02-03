Cheesecake Factory Shares Slide 11.6% Below Ames's Purchase Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 6, Cheesecake Factory Inc. 's Director, Edie A. Ames, invested $32,872.43 into 760 shares of CAKE, for a cost per share of $43.25. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) and achieve a cost basis 11.6% cheaper than Ames, with shares changing hands as low as $38.24 per share. It should be noted that Ames has collected $0.36/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 10.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAKE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.83 per share, with $51.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.43. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CAKE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/06/2019 Edie A. Ames Director 750 $42.18 $31,635.00 08/12/2019 Laurence B. Mindel Director 2,500 $39.04 $97,588.75 11/06/2019 Edie A. Ames Director 760 $43.25 $32,872.43

The current annualized dividend paid by Cheesecake Factory Inc. is $1.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/08/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CAKE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

