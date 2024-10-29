Cheesecake Factory reports Q3 EPS 61c, consensus 49c

Reports Q3 revenue $865.5M, consensus $866.2M. Comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) restaurants increased 1.6% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. “The third quarter was our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year top- and bottom-line growth, reflecting our strong operational execution, the benefits of our scale, and the delicious, memorable experiences we offer across our restaurant concepts,” said David Overton, CEO. “We are capturing market share as evidenced by the continued strong outperformance in comparable sales and traffic at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants versus the broader casual dining industry. Execution within our restaurants was exceptional with our operators delivering significant improvements in labor productivity, hourly staff and manager retention, and guest satisfaction scores. We opened four new restaurants during the third quarter and, subsequent to quarter-end, opened three additional restaurants across various concepts for a total of 17 new openings year-to-date. Our ability to execute against our pipeline and successfully expand our restaurant footprint reinforces our confidence in our ability to achieve our near-term and longer-term development objectives. Looking ahead we remain focused on operational excellence, growing profitably and creating long-term, sustainable value into 2025 and beyond.”

