Cheesecake Factory Q4 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.58 compared to $0.63, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that the bottom line results of the core business were within its guidance range and the impact from the acquisition to fourth quarter results was within the range provided.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $694.0 million compared to $585.2 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $706.21 million for the quarter.

Comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 0.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020.

