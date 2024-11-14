News & Insights

Stocks
CAKE

Cheesecake Factory price target raised to $59 from $52 at Wedbush

November 14, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $59 from $52 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm came away from its call with President David Gordon, CFO Matt Clark, and Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Finance Ariel Papermaster, incrementally more confident that a relatively high degree of top line visibility exists through both the near- and medium-term, 2025 is poised for another year of consolidated four-wall margin expansion in the neighborhood of 30-40 bps, and management is open to considering alternatives for the company’s emerging brands should they be accretive to shareholders.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAKE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.