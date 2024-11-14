Cheesecake Factory price target raised to $59 from $52 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $59 from $52 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm came away from its call with President David Gordon, CFO Matt Clark, and Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Finance Ariel Papermaster, incrementally more confident that a relatively high degree of top line visibility exists through both the near- and medium-term, 2025 is poised for another year of consolidated four-wall margin expansion in the neighborhood of 30-40 bps, and management is open to considering alternatives for the company’s emerging brands should they be accretive to shareholders.

