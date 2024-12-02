Cheesecake Factory price target raised to $52 from $49 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $52 from $49 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm raised its price targets on several restaurant operators as market multiples have expanded.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAKE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.