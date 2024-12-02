Cheesecake Factory price target raised to $52 from $49 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $52 from $49 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm raised its price targets on several restaurant operators as market multiples have expanded.
