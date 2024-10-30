Cheesecake Factory price target raised to $45 from $38 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $45 from $38. While Q3 comps largely met expectations, the firm sees shares higher via RLM/EBIT% upside, positive Sept traffic, and bullish 2025 NI margin guide. While shares aren’t expensive and its EPS moves up a bit, traffic variability keeps Wells sidelined.

