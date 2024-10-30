Cheesecake Factory price target raised to $44 from $38 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $44 from $38 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 report is “impressive, beating top to bottom,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
