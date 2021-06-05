Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cheesecake Factory Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cheesecake Factory had US$280.0m of debt in March 2021, down from US$380.0m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$181.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$98.7m.

A Look At Cheesecake Factory's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CAKE Debt to Equity History June 5th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cheesecake Factory had liabilities of US$558.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.65b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$181.3m and US$92.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.93b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.61b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cheesecake Factory can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Cheesecake Factory made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$2.0b, which is a fall of 20%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Cheesecake Factory's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$93m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$142m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Cheesecake Factory you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

