A Cheesecake Factory Insider Sold Into Record Highs After Blowout Quarter

Key Points

This insider disposal of 3,500 shares realized $350,000 in gross proceeds on July 30, 2026.

The executive's remaining equity is held entirely through direct ownership, a portion of which is restricted stock subject to forfeiture.

The exit follows a 52% total return for the stock over the 12 months ending on the July 30, 2026 transaction date.

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Ashley W. Hanscom, Principal Accounting Officer of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), sold 3,500 shares of common stock at $100.00 per share on July 30, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 3,500 shares Transaction value $350,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 7,541 shares Post-transaction value $763,978.71

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($100.00); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026 market close ($101.31).

Key questions

What is the magnitude of this disposal relative to the insider's total position?

The sale of 3,500 shares reduced Hanscom's direct position by 32%, leaving the Principal Accounting Officer with 7,541 shares of common stock; however, she has 11,110 additional shares at risk of forfeiture.

The sale of 3,500 shares reduced Hanscom's direct position by 32%, leaving the Principal Accounting Officer with 7,541 shares of common stock; however, she has 11,110 additional shares at risk of forfeiture. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

The Cheesecake Factory shares appreciated 52% during the 12-month period ending on the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $101.31 Market Capitalization $5.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $181.8 million

Company Snapshot

The Cheesecake Factory operates a diversified restaurant portfolio comprising company-operated Cheesecake Factory locations and additional branded concepts across the United States and Canada, supplemented by proprietary bakery operations that produce signature cheesecakes and baked goods distributed through both internal and external channels.

The company generates revenue through multiple streams including company-operated restaurant operations, franchise and licensing arrangements with international partners, and wholesale distribution of bakery products to foodservice operators, retailers, and third-party customers.

The company serves casual dining consumers seeking full-service restaurant experiences and premium baked goods, with primary customers including individual diners at company-operated locations, international licensees, foodservice operators, and retail distributors.

The Cheesecake Factory operates as a significant player in the casual dining sector with a portfolio of restaurants generating approximately $3.9 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its iconic brand and proprietary bakery operations to create a differentiated business model that extends beyond traditional restaurant operations into wholesale distribution channels. With a market capitalization of $5.0 billion and a diversified revenue base spanning owned operations, licensing arrangements, and bakery distribution, the company maintains a competitive position through brand recognition and operational scale.

What this transaction means for investors

Hanscom sold exactly 3,500 shares at a flat $100.00, which trimmed her direct holdings by about a third. That said, the figure that matters sits just below it in the filing: she has 11,110 additional shares still subject to forfeiture, more than she now holds outright. Most of her stake, in other words, is still tied to hitting future targets. Selling a slice into record highs, days after a standout quarter, is the sort of thing an accounting officer does on schedule.



And that quarter certainly gave her a strong exit point. The flagship Cheesecake Factory brand grew comparable sales 5.8% on positive traffic of 2.7%, meaningfully outpacing the casual dining industry, as menu additions and a new rewards app drew guests. President David Gordon credited "culinary innovation” and the launch of the Cheesecake Rewards app. For long-term investors, that traffic is the signal to watch more than a sale like this one. Real guest growth is carrying results, and whether it sustains as the chain expands is what will matter more to the stock from here.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.