The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41.15 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $12.68 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $51.78 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $920.963 million from $877.09 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.15 Mln. vs. $12.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $920.963 Mln vs. $877.09 Mln last year.

