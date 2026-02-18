The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $28.77 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $41.15 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $48.30 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $961.55 million from $920.96 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

