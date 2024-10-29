The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $28.2 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $865.471 million from $830.210 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

