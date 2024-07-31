The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $52.444 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $42.675 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $53.153 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $904.042 million from $866.170 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $52.444 Mln. vs. $42.675 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $904.042 Mln vs. $866.170 Mln last year.

