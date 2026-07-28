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The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q2 Income Advances

July 28, 2026 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $68.394 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $54.812 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $69.710 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $1.029 billion from $955.825 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.394 Mln. vs. $54.812 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.029 Bln vs. $955.825 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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