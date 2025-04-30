The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $32.94 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $33.19 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $45.72 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $927.197 million from $891.223 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.94 Mln. vs. $33.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $927.197 Mln vs. $891.223 Mln last year.

