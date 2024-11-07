The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 24.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.75 in the previous session. Cheesecake Factory has gained 41.1% since the start of the year compared to the 25.6% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 6.5% return for the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2024, Cheesecake Factory reported EPS of $0.58 versus consensus estimate of $0.47 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.06%.

For the current fiscal year, Cheesecake Factory is expected to post earnings of $3.30 per share on $3.57 billion in revenues. This represents a 22.68% change in EPS on a 3.88% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.64 per share on $3.77 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.57% and 5.38%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Cheesecake Factory may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Cheesecake Factory has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 24.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.2X versus its peer group's average of 12.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cheesecake Factory currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cheesecake Factory meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Cheesecake Factory shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CAKE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CAKE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Yum China (YUMC). YUMC has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Yum China beat our consensus estimate by 13.24%, and for the current fiscal year, YUMC is expected to post earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue of $11.42 billion.

Shares of Yum China have gained 7.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.63X and a P/CF of 15.92X.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is in the top 29% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CAKE and YUMC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

