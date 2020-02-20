Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE)

Q4 2019 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Stacy Feit -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Ronda. Good afternoon and welcome to our fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call. On the call today are David Overton, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Gordon, our President; and Matt Clark, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me quickly remind you that during this call items will be discussed that are not based on historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could be materially different from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements as a result of the factors detailed in today's press release, which is available on our website at investors.thecheesecakefactory.com and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today's date and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, throughout this conference call we will be presenting results on an adjusted basis. An explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures appear in our press release on our website as previously described.

David Overton will begin today's call with some opening remarks and David Gordon will provide an operational update. Matt will then take you through our financial results in detail and provide our outlook for the first quarter and the full year 2020.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David Overton.

David Overton -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Stacy. Comparable sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants again outperformed the casual dining industry during the fourth quarter. Our operators executed very well with particular strength in labor management, which contributed to solid restaurant level profitability. This drove bottom line results of the core business within our guidance range.

During the fourth quarter, we also met our 2019 development objectives. We opened three Cheesecake Factory restaurants, including Grand Rapids, Michigan, where we have seen incredible pent-up demand as well as Coral Gables in Orlando, Florida. We opened North Italia restaurant in Charlotte and two Flower Child locations opened in McLean, Virginia and Dallas. In addition, three Cheesecake Factory restaurants opened internationally under licensing agreements during the fourth quarter, including the first location in Macau and the fifth location in Mexico and the fourth location in Saudi Arabia, for a total of six locations opened during fiscal 2019 as expected.

Looking ahead to 2020, we continue to expect our unit growth to meaningful -- we accelerate with the opening of as many as 20 new restaurants, including six Cheesecake Factory locations and six North Italia restaurants and eight restaurants within the FRC subsidiary, which now includes four Flower Child locations given the shift in timing of one new unit. We also continue to expect as many as four Cheesecake Factory restaurants to open internationally under licensing agreements. This planned unit growth supports our 8% total revenue growth objective.

I'd like to take a moment to thank our teams. Together we accomplished so much in 2019. The Cheesecake Factory was recognized as one of the top restaurant brands for both food quality and ambience in the Nations Restaurant News Consumer Pick survey, just yesterday we also named to FORTUNE magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the seventh consecutive year. We again were the only restaurant company on the list.

And finally, we closed on the acquisitions of North Italia and Fox Restaurant Concepts, reinforcing our leadership position in an experiential dining. We continue to believe the combination of our companies will drive long-term value for our shareholders, guests and staff members.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to David Gordon.

David M. Gordon -- President

Thank you, David. During the fourth quarter, we continued to drive year-over-year increases in both manager and hourly staff retention, which we believe go hand-in-hand with delivering great guest experiences, and ultimately comp store sales performance. We are so proud to be able to recognize as a great place to work underscoring our position as a best-in-class employer, which will continue to be crucial to our future success.

Our industry-leading retention and engagement as well as an even sharper focus on service and hospitality contributed to sequential increases in our guest satisfaction metrics across both the dine-in and off-premise occasions. And we're continuing to drive momentum in our off-premise business, which comprised 17% of Cheesecake Factory sales in the fourth quarter. We also saw year-over-year growth in our online ordering platform for pick-up orders. Overall, we remain pleased with how well The Cheesecake Factory resonates with off-premise guests, and our differentiated in our offering continues to be at an increasable -- increasingly competitive market.

The off-premise channel has also served as a great testing ground for marketing initiatives, as we're applying these learnings to the business more broadly to drive comp store sales. We are planning to continue to test a variety of additional marketing levers in 2020 as we look to continue to increase unaided awareness of The Cheesecake Factory and further lean into convenience. Specifically, we were encouraged by the initial results of the TV campaign we ran last year and are planning to do another test later this year. Secondly, we recently rolled out limited reservations in our locations nationwide. One of the biggest hurdles for our guests can be our long wait times. So we're hoping this additional convenience will encourage guests who are more pressed for time to dine with us.

Based on the deliberate approach we're taking and the results of our initial test, we expect our guest throughput to be consistent. We also have some additional in-restaurant traffic driving initiatives as well as continued collaborative marketing campaigns across dayparts with our delivery to provide our plan for later in the year. At the same time, we're also focused on continuing our stable four-wall margin performance as we work to maintain our food efficiency and overall effective labor management in 2020.

Turning to our consumer package goods business, we recently announced Cheesecake Factory branded ice cream, which will be a first in ice cream to include real Cheesecake ingredients right in the mix. Inspired by our legendary Cheesecakes, seven flavors will be available at retailers nationwide beginning this month. We generated tremendous attention from the initial story, The People Magazine broke, with more than 600 million media impressions, including follow-on pieces and Thrillist, Delish and Cosmopolitan. And our official announcement yesterday has driven another significant wave of publicity in social media engagement.

Finally, the integration of North Italia continues to proceed smoothly. In fact, we saw manager and staff retention increase following the close of the acquisition. And we drove strong performance with fourth quarter comparable sales up 4%, continuing the trend of meaningful industry outperformance.

With that I will now turn the call over to Matt for our financial review.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, David. We closed out 2019 where we anticipated, the completion of the acquisitions and the associated accounting impacts created some expected noise in the fourth quarter results, and there are also some inconsistencies in the Street models. So I wanted to take a moment to briefly summarize our fourth quarter results.

Cheesecake Factory comp store sales were within our expectations. Solid operational execution enabled us to continue to stabilize restaurant level margins at The Cheesecake Factory, excluding the impact of lease accounting. This drove bottom line results for the core business within the $0.61 to $0.66 range we provided on our last call, when using the underlying tax rate assumption in our guidance range. In addition, the impact from the recent acquisitions to fourth quarter results was also within the $0.12 to $0.15 range we provided.

With respect to North Italia specifically. Restaurant level margins were impacted by about 300 basis points to 400 basis points from the timing and classification of certain expenses versus the acquisition close. This is a fourth quarter specific impact given the closing of the acquisition and will not continue into 2020.

Now for the details on the consolidated results. Fourth quarter comparable sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 0.6%, including an approximately 30 basis points negative impact from weather related and other temporary closures. Revenue contribution from North Italia and FRC, including comparable restaurant sales growth of 4% at North Italia and approximately $90,000 in sales per operating we get FRC totaled $92 million. And including $19.3 million in external bakery sales, total revenues were $694 million during the fourth quarter. Cost of sales was 22.8% of revenues, a decrease of approximately 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of last year, reflecting menu price leverage. Labor was 36.2% of revenues, an increase of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of last year. This is primarily attributable to higher hourly wage rates as expected.

Other operating costs were 26% of revenues, up 200 basis points from the same period last year. This is primarily due to the additional noncash rent associated with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard across our concepts. There were also a variety of puts and takes in other areas including planned higher marketing costs and unfavorable workers comp insurance at The Cheesecake Factory. Preopening expense was approximately $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $5.1 million in the same period last year. We had six openings across concepts in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus three openings in the same period last year.

G&A was approximately 6.8% of revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, as expected. It was up 50 basis points from the same quarter of the prior year given an unfavorable year-over-year comparison, incremental bonus accrual and some minor deleverage from the FRC acquisition in the quarter. On a full year basis, G&A as a percentage of sales was consistent with our expectations.

Finally, during the fourth quarter, we recorded a pre-tax charge of $18.2 million, which was primarily comprised of non-cash impairment of four restaurants as well as lease termination expense associated with Grand Lux Cafe Austin and RockSugar [00:05:16] which discontinued operations on December 31 as their performance was not meeting our expectations. Excluding the impairment as well as other special items, which included a $52.7 million gain on investment in unconsolidated affiliates $2.1 million in acquisition related costs and $1 million in acquisition related contingent consideration compensation and amortization, adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.58, which is well within our expectations.

Cash flow from operations for fiscal 2019 was approximately $226 million, roughly $74 million was used for capital expenditures and we returned $112 million to our shareholders via our dividend and share repurchase program. We also ended the year with $290 million drawn on a revolving credit facility, slightly less than the level we had anticipated.

As we've done in the past, we continue to provide our best estimate for earnings per share ranges based on realistic comparable sales assumptions and the most current cost information we have at this time. These assumptions factor in everything we know as of today, which includes, quarter-to-date trends, what we think will happen in the weeks ahead and the effects of any impacts associated with holidays or weather. In addition, we are providing some additional direction to assist in your modeling of the consolidated company. This will not be an ongoing practice, but given the transactions, we thought this would be helpful in aligning your 2020 assumptions. For the first quarter of 2020 we estimate adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.69 and $0.74 based on comparable sales in a range of 1% to 2% at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants and total revenue of approximately $715 million to $720 million.

Turning to full year 2020, we are estimating comparable sales in a range of 1% to 2% at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants and total revenue of approximately $2.9 billion. We now expect North Italia and FRC to contribute approximately $425 million in revenue in 2020 given some shifts in the timing of new openings.

On the cost side, we continue to expect food inflation for our 2020 market basket to be approximately 2% and hourly wage inflation of about 5.5%. With regard to the specific expense lines on a consolidated basis in the P&L, we would expect some slight leverage on the cost of sales line. We anticipate some slight deleverage on the labor line given our wage rate inflation assumption. We expect other operating expenses as a percentage of sales to be relatively consistent with fiscal 2019 results. We expect G&A as a percentage of sales to be roughly in line with the fiscal 2019 levels and anticipate some slight -- some slight leverage in D&A. In total operating margins before preopening would then be expect it to be fairly consistent year-over-year at the midpoint of our range.

Based on our anticipated new unit openings, we expect approximately $23 million in preopening expenses, about 60% of which we expect in the back half of the year. And we continue to expect North and FRC's operating income to cover the approximately $8.5 million in interest expense associated with the acquisition financing, and therefore continue to expect the acquisitions to be approximately neutral to earnings per share in fiscal 2020 excluding acquisition related costs. To reiterate, margins of the acquired concepts were impacted by the timing classifications of certain expenses versus the acquisition close, which was specific to the fourth quarter. Our expectations for North Italia and FRC margins remain consistent with our initial modeling, besides an incremental 50 basis point net impact from lease accounting, which reflects some additional noncash rent expense partially offset by some favorability in D&A.

Finally, we anticipate a 2020 tax rate of approximately 9%. Based on these assumptions, we are estimating adjusted diluted earnings per share between $2.70 and $2.86 for fiscal 2020. Note that this range is on an adjusted basis, excluding an estimated $2 million in acquisition related costs, and $1 million in contingent consideration compensation and amortization per quarter each.

With regard to capital allocation, we expect our cash capex in 2020 to be between $130 million and $140 million to support anticipated new unit growth across the concepts and are growing maintenance needs. We will also have a $17 million cash outflow for deferred consideration associated with the acquisitions.

In closing, we made significant strides in 2019 to position the company for long-term profitable growth. We stabilized four-wall margins at The Cheesecake Factory, achieved our earnings per share objective in every quarter of the year and completed the acquisitions of North Italia and FRC, reinforcing our leadership position in experiential dining.

Looking to 2020, we are executing on our strategic roadmap to build Cheesecake Factory sales and maintain margins, drive performance in North Italia and FRC and accelerate our unit growth while continuing our capital return programs to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy and maximize long-term value for our shareholders.

With that said, we'll take your questions. In order to accommodate as many questions as possible, please limit yourself to one question and then requeue with any additional questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Sharon Zackfia with William Blair. Your line is open.

Sharon Zackfia -- William Blair -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. I guess a question around the marketing and the limited reservations. I guess the first question is, how are you getting the word out on the limited reservations. And I think you said you're starting to roll that out. So if you could kind of clarify where it is and kind of what their process might look like. And then I remember, while other concepts of obviously done this, how are you managing that from a throughput perspective? Are you just assuming in certain table turns and restaurants and tables open up, are you actually going to hold tables, if you could talk to us about that?

David M. Gordon -- President

Hi Sharon, this is David Gordon. Thanks for the question. So today, limited reservations are live and all restaurants across the country. We launched nationally just a few weeks ago. And when I say limited, we're able to manage throughput due to the fact that there limited. It's not that you can maximize every seat in the restaurant with reservations every day of the week. So every time slot throughout the week, we've allocated a certain amount of tables to be available for reservations and at the same time let guests note that they can always walk in so that they're are not under the impression that we're only taking reservations. And they're all available through Yelp. And so we're marketing that through Yelp. You can go into our website and see reservations are now available and any time you want to Yelp to look at The Cheesecake Factory, you'd be able to make a reservation right trhough Yelp with one click right on the site.

Sharon Zackfia -- William Blair -- Analyst

Is there any thought of doing a tag line on the TV marketing?

David Overton -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

We're still evaluating what the marketing is going to look like, because we are going to do some additional TV marketing. We haven't decided yet what that marketing might exactly look like. So we'll see.

Sharon Zackfia -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from John Glass with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

John Glass -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Thanks very much. Two related questions perhaps. Just on the fourth quarter, I know you said both for Cake and the acquisition costs were within expectations, but can you just reconcile, I think you said $0.61 to $0.66 and then you said $0.12 to $0.15. I don't know if you add those together, it gets to be less than the number you just reported. So maybe there is -- if this the way just to reconcile that to understand how this fits versus what you thought.

And then I just wanted to make sure I understand your view on restaurant margins next year with FRC, it's neutral to margins, except for the lease accounting and that's 50 basis points or was the 50 basis points just on their margin. If you could just explain what you meant by that.

David M. Gordon -- President

Sure, John. So the first part is, the best way I would sort of triangulate this and we do provide sort of the non-GAAP table but to try to put those pieces together. Probably the one piece that is not in the non-GAAP to get to the $0.58 to try to get back to it was the interest expense between sort of added in when we set the $0.12 to $0.15. So I think if you adjust for that you're going to be right where we thought we would be, if that makes sense.

The second part is the 50 basis points versus our initial modeling, not compared to sort of year-over-year comparisons was the impact of lease accounting for just the North and FRC pieces. So on a total company basis it's not material and is within the guidance that we're providing right now.

John Glass -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from Joshua Long with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Joshua Long -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Great. Thank you for taking the question. Labor management was mentioned a couple of times in the prepared comments. So, you might be able to update us there. You've had some initiatives in place now and curious if you've gained some more learnings or if there had been able to expand a bit in terms of where they've been either rolled out or how they're being executed at the store level to help support those strong labor markets?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Josh, this is Matt. I think the biggest things we've been focused on. We continue to make traction on those include improvements in retention, obviously again being named number 12 on the list this year for FORTUNE is great and reflective of our ability to attract and retain those employees. So that continues to be a driver for us. I also think wage management, we saw a slight tick down in the fourth quarter, closer to 5% versus the 5.5%, so that was a part that made it effective for us. Over time management was solid all year, and this is just about good operations and good systems and practices right. So we're just continuing to refine our ability to track and manage those key pieces of making sure that we're not paying more but the right amount for channel not overpaying, with the over time and keeping people because that helps manage the training and all of the costs associated with bringing somebody else on board. So we saw positive movements in all of those areas that we've been working on this year.

Joshua Long -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Great. Very helpful. And one quick one on the CPG section if we might. Curious on -- good to -- great to see then product expansion there. Curious if you could update us in terms of where you -- how far you penetrated with that segment either in outlets or just how you're framing of the potential for growing that that side of the business?

David M. Gordon -- President

Sure. Josh, this is David. So currently products are for sale that over 70 retailers nationwide. The freight -- the brown bread that we launched last year is doing incredibly well. Our sales last year doubled our sales in 2018 just on that one product. The launch of the ice cream, which is happening here at the end of the month and in the next month is going to be strong national distribution at launch. There'll be a broad set of retailers representing thousands of doors including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway target. So I think most importantly, what we've seen is that there are folks out there who continue to be excited about the brand and sharing the affinity and love for Cheesecake Factory with these different products and we continue to see growth in just about every sector and the ice cream, I think is ingenuitive and different and innovative, which is what we are at Cheesecake Factory. So we're excited to get that launched. We think that there'll be great demand for it.

Joshua Long -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Great, thank you.

Your next question comes from David Tarantino with Baird. Your line is open.

David Tarantino -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. My question is about the comps for the core Cheesecake Factory business and first, I was wondering if you could break out the check and traffic components of that for the backward looking quarter for Q4. And then I guess my main question is following a couple of soft quarters in the back half of last year. I'm wondering if you could just maybe walk us through your thoughts on why the 1% to 2% guidance for this year makes sense. And what you're particularly focused on in terms of driving the traffic to achieve that number?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. David this is Matt. So just to cover off the technical piece on the Cheesecake comp for the quarter pricing was 3.2 times. There was a positive mix of 1.2 times and traffic was was the delta there and obviously within the mix piece, as we've said before, a significant part of that is related to how we capture the off-premise and the driver there. So it's probably a little bit of noise. So net-net, it was pretty consistent with the third quarter and kind of that relates to your second part of the question. Certainly in this quarter, as we look at it, I think you're seeing some positivity and casual dining and I think we sort of do move a little bit with the industry. I also think specifically to what we're working on, as David Gordon commented on, we are increasing our marketing efforts. I think we've seen good results when we've done that. I think there is good ROI. So I think that's one piece of it. I think another piece on the reservations while we're anticipating to manage the throughput there that something different for us and I think an opportunity. So when we look at what we're doing and then the environment which doesn't feel that much different, we feel like we can build a little bit of on where we have been. We also continue to have great sales with our delivery on off-premise business and continue to grow that. So we are incrementally doing things to move up from the run rate that we were at. I think you as we move into the back half of the year, we'll have to watch and see what the environment is like to make sure that the things that we're doing are enough to continue to build upon the run rate that we're at.

David Tarantino -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Thank you for that. And then just one quick one on pricing, are you still planning to -- or what is the level of pricing that's assumed in your outlook?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

3% is our basic estimate for 2020.

David Tarantino -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Gregory Francfort -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Hey. Thank you very much. I had two questions. The first is just on labor and wages. I think you said hourly wage would be up 5.5% this year. Can you maybe walk through some of the big offsets in terms of efficiencies or programs you're putting in place on that front. And then the other question I had was industry focused. And I know you guys don't like talking quarter-to-date, but it's been kind of hard to ignore how strong casual has been in January. And I'm wondering if you just have any thoughts on kind of what's going on in the industry. Just maybe if there has been industry shift and what's driving that, that would be great. Thank you.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Greg. This is Matt. I'll start with the second part and I think it's always a little bit hard to know out of the gate, I do think that there is a little bit of a benefit in the industry relative to the calendar, and then certainly weather. I know here in California at this time last year we had a significant amount of rain and it's been pretty dry. I think that we've heard that. I listen to your call with Malcolm and he said that maybe people were just ready to go out again, that could be part of it for sure. So I think it's probably a little bit of each of those. I don't think it's any one material factor and I think as I noted in answering another question that we do tend to move and capture some of the same benefits that the industry does. And I think that that's baked into our first quarter expectations.

With respect to the wage piece, particularly talking about how we ended the year is a lot of the similar attributes that we would attempt to continue with for the next part of the year. I think it's getting increasingly hard for some restaurants to even get staffed. And yet we're best place to work in our retention is getting better. I think that in and itself is a huge barometer of our ability to manage it. I think really focusing on the forecasting and staffing needs is under-appreciated in a lot of circles because that extra 0.5% to 1% of wage inflation over time is really the difference between being at 6% or 5% wage inflation, and I think at 3% pricing and 2% commodities, we can manage the P&L at that 5% to 5.5% wage inflation. So I think it's a combination of those and I think it's just continuing to get better versus trying to introduce something where we're taking out a significant amount of labor, that's never been our focus, we want to also continue to drive sales.

Gregory Francfort -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

That's great. Thank you.

John Ivankoe -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you. The question is actually on delivery and one thing and maybe I missed it in your prepared remarks is whether delivery on a per store basis was still up year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, if you expect it to be up in 2020? And as obviously the market. I think especially for you, shifts to off-premise. how you expect that to kind of protect the profitability or even increase the profitability of that transaction is maybe the product mix might look a little bit different, especially on the beverage side versus what happens within your stores.

David M. Gordon -- President

Hi, John, it's David Gordon. We continue to see strong off-premise sales. There were 17% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. For restaurant, we continue to see growth in off-premise. We continue to see growth in delivery. We think there is still opportunity for more growth moving forward. We feel good about the deal we have with our partner, and we feel good about the margin that we currently have on all of our off-premise business. I wouldn't anticipate that we're looking to offset our current plan. I think our current plan is part of our ALP for this coming year. And we feel good about it there. We continue to do really creative marketing campaigns with DoorDash and with our online ability, and we see that as a traffic driver growth driver as well, and we'll continue to pull that lever throughout the year.

John Ivankoe -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

And OK. So DoorDash it does sound like actually is up year-over-year on a per store basis. I think there was a change in the economics in terms of you basically paying them less because you're one of the original partners of them. Has that affected the kind of money or the support that they give you in any way? And then 2020 where might you contribute more to communicating the off-premise challenge or -- the off-premise opportunity yourself?

David M. Gordon -- President

Yes, sure. We haven't actually disclosed what our deal is, but I can tell you that in no way has the deal changed in regards to the marketing support that we're getting. So, you will still see that were top of the app. We're right there in the top of the Carousel. We will continue to be, and they will continue to provide the same level of marketing support that they have historically.

John Ivankoe -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Thank you.

Andy Barish -- Jefferie -- Analyst

Yes. On the cadence of openings as we look to 2020, you gave the preopenings. Does the openings kind of match that the 40, 60 and as there, some of the Fox and North stuff kind of even things out a little bit maybe during the year.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hey Andy this is Matt. I think, not quite obviously as everybody knows in the preopening we do capture some other costs, we have the preopening department. We have some management bench. So you know, instead of 40%-60%, it's probably more like 30%-70% or 25%-75% in terms of the split. It will even out a little bit, but it's, it's still going to be, I would say relatively back loaded in the fourth quarter, and again that's mostly Cheesecake Factory. So I would say the North and FRC will be a little bit more balanced with Cheesecake Factory pretty much in the background.

Andy Barish -- Jefferie -- Analyst

And thanks, Matt. And can you give us just a quick update on sort of your expectations on free cash flow priorities, now that you have some debt on the balance sheet?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, that's a great question. I mean I think in the short term we -- our free cash flow priorities are to build great return restaurants across our portfolio, and we have a lot of options to do that as well as to continue to keep the maintenance up so they look like new. Obviously we announced, we are maintaining the dividend which we think is a pretty healthy yield. And then you get down to share repurchases and I think debt pay down and it's a little bit of a fungible pool in the short-term. We are actively evaluating that while we have another update in the next call to the degree to which we will pay down debt and/or buyback shares. I think it's a little bit of both right now. And then we will see where we get to, I mean obviously rates are very, very low and attractive and so we'll look at that and whether or not maintaining some level on the balance sheet makes sense in the longer term as well. But we haven't quite nailed down yet. So for this year, it will be a balance between the two.

Andy Barish -- Jefferie -- Analyst

Thank you.

Matt DiFrisco -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

Thank you. Just two quick questions here. With respect to -- I'll tell you $125,000 looks like about or $126,000, the average would be sale, is that a good number sort of per quarter or is there some seasonality to consider and there, is it a little higher, it maybe in the summer months?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think that's probably pretty close. I mean obviously now it's a blend of some newer restaurants. North tends to ramp up in a different sort of trajectory than Cheesecake Factory, just because of the brand awareness. But I think that's probably a fair number for the time being and it probably balances out during the year. I mean you have a good segment in Arizona and Southern California that benefits, sometimes from the winter months. In fact, so I think I wouldn't expect too much seasonality in that one.

Matt DiFrisco -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

Got it. And then looking at The Cheesecake brand as it matures, some other brands that are around your vintage, I have started to talk a little bit more and use some capital toward relocations and obviously there's been a lot of chatter about your correlation with lifestyle centers and retail in general. Is that, are there some opportunities for that. Have you already done that assessment of sort of things that are coming up on 10 years or where it's not as costly maybe to move to a new trade center within the market? Or all your sites pretty much been vetted?

David Overton -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

No, we will always consider lifestyle centers, new malls, most of our leases are 20 years and when they come up we see how we're doing, what's going on in the neighborhood and what our options are. And we are free to move and we've done that or renew our lease for usually an additional two five years or another 10 years. So that's how we do it.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So, Matt. We're constantly reviewing that and the opportunities, as David said. We have done in the past had some great success and it's on a case-by-case basis.

Matt DiFrisco -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

Okay and then just going to the international side, you said 26 stores at the end of the period or at the end of the year. Last, I think it was your predecessor used to speak about it as far as about roughly a $0.01 per store that opened would contribute to the EPS line. That was in times when the tax rate was a little higher. How is that sort of correlate now with the 26 or so stores, is that sort of -- should we think about it accurately close to $0.30 of earnings on an annualized basis, maybe close to about 10% of your overall EBITDA?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think I would stick with $0.01 per share model and the taxes are a little bit different, but our profile is a little bit different too, and certainly as we've talked about a couple of those locations in the Middle East are outsized performers. So I would stick with the $0.01 and the 26 times for now.

Matt DiFrisco -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

And then tying that back into China, the four that are maximums managed. Is it correct to assume that those are probably nearly closed right now?

David M. Gordon -- President

Actually, Matt, this is David Gordon. The only restaurants that's closed right now is in Shanghai of the Disney property is still close, They are looking to hopefully be open here by the end of the month. In Beijing and Macau, there are some limited hours that are operating under and Hong Kong is normal hours right now. So they are certainly seeing some pressure there wouldn't anticipate that to be long-term. But as we all know, don't know which way things are going to move going forward. I think the fact that Disney is plenty to open here at the end of February is a good sign.

Matt DiFrisco -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

Of course. Thank you very much for the color.

Dennis Geiger -- UBS -- Analyst

Great, thanks for the question. I'm wondering if you could provide any more commentary around upcoming throughput initiatives that you mentioned. And if there's anything else beyond the opportunities that you called out with the reservations platform. And then just as it relates to the daypart opportunities around delivery, anything more there as it relates to how you can take advantage of underutilized capacity within the restaurant through that delivery platform. Thank you.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. I think I mean throughput is sort of by definition of The Cheesecake Factory does, I mean I think our -- we run really, really busy restaurants and our objective is to get a little bit faster all of the time. I think right now we're focused on digesting the limited reservation, that's a pretty big thing for us. We'll see how that does and we want to make sure that the guest experience is not impacted other than positively for that. So as we have additional throughput initiatives we'll certainly keep you posted. I do think you make a good point about the dayparts. I think we have had a lot of success with the creativity of the delivery programs and we'll continue to look to drive different types of demand throughout the day or different parts of the week, even weekdays versus weekends. I think that's important and something that resonates in the power of our Cheesecake, oftentimes helps us to accomplish that. So I think we will look to drive areas of convenience and to continue to broaden the shoulders of the business throughout the dayparts with thatvehicle for sure.

Dennis Geiger -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you.

Jeffrey Bernstein -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much. Couple of questions on comps. Just one for the core Cheesecake, it seems like more recently are comfortable with the 3% plus pricing, but with the traffic down it was only 3% or 4%, I'm just wondering your comfort with that mix. I don't know whether you see a relationship one between the other or whether there is any concern around affordability from a consumer standpoint or the ability to perhaps narrow that gap if that is a concern for you in the short-term.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Jeff is Matt, I think, you know what, we've analyzed it, interestingly enough, we have moved over times of taking different pricing and different geographies based predominantly on the input costs and specifically around labor and minimum wage. And one thing that gives me comfort that that we're not pushing the envelope is the fact that in some of the areas where we've taken more pricing we're doing better with respect to traffic. Right. I don't know that there is a one-to-one correlation per se. The bigger drivers for us oftentimes are construction of a mall and things like that, they can really move a couple of locations significantly.

The other thing for us that is true, is we have such a broad menu. And I really pay attention to the mix and the wallet share that our guests are using. And it's very, very stable. So I'm not seeing trade out of people picking one thing or the other. We have items on there that are $11-$12 that are a full meal. So I think we do feel comfortable. The other thing I would say is, I think that in general, the level of pricing if you're on a national footprint and I mean those restaurant companies that have significant California and Northeast presence, not just in the South in the middle of the country, you're seeing 3% pricing as an average across that. So I don't think we're -- pricing our competitors in any market. Certainly traffic is important and where we have drivers that we're working on to improve that, but I don't think the pricing in and of itself is a negative.

Jeffrey Bernstein -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

Good to know it and realize that regional color, that's helpful. And then second, in terms of North Italia, you mentioned I guess a rounded 4% comp in the fourth quarter in the slide deck. It talks about a 6% for the full year. So I guess we don't have the quarterly cadence or whatnot but maybe can you talk about whether there has been a slowing trend or maybe I don't know if you're going to share the components of that comp or how we should think about comparisons because seemingly I guess earlier in the year they must have been compaing sevens and eights or something along those lines. Any color around the North Italia sequential comps would be great.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. It moved up and down a little bit, you're talking about a relatively smaller base compared to say like The Cheesecake Factory. And so you have restaurants that can kind of come in and move out. I don't think that it moved more than 1% or 2% per quarter. So there is some rounding in there. I think the pricing has been, we're not giving specifics, but it's been less than a Cheesecake Factories certainly positive traffic. And just in general very consistent, I mean the trends have been pretty consistent throughout the past two years that we've really been tracking it always within a couple of percent of sort of the longer-term average.

Jeffrey Bernstein -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

Great, thank you.

Brian Bittner -- Oppenheimer -- Analyst

Thanks, good afternoon guys. Matt, thanks for all the 2020 forecasting information is helpful. As it relates to all the line items, you did go through to get to the operating margins, which ultimately gets you to your EPS. Can you just help us fully understand what's assumed from a financial synergies perspective that you have embedded in that from the acquisition. Can you just maybe talk about how much synergies are in those numbers. How you'll get there and how quickly you expect to achieve it?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

There is really not a lot of synergies baked in. Brian. Thanks for the question. As we noted sort of previously, the margins with the level of growth that's being undertaken at both North and FRC they're blended margin profile happens to just be very, very similar to the Cheesecake Factories right. And so, the interesting thing when you look the consolidated P&L, there is really not a lot of movement and that doesn't factor in synergies. We've talked about the key aspect of this deal being about growth, I think that there are things that we need to do to help scale those areas that we can help improve on cost structure wise, but that's not where we're focused on out of the gate.

To give you look at, for example, the North Italia integration maintaining comp store sales, ensuring that the pipeline is there the same thing applies for FRC. So that's really kind of a run rate basis there and we know as we dig in more and have more color will provide that. But it's not a synergy based outlook.

Brian Bittner -- Oppenheimer -- Analyst

Thanks. And just to confirm, you said the blended operating margins are similar to Cheesecake? Is also the I just to clarify a previous question, just so I understand is the restaurant margins similar to meaning will there not be any type of major mix impact to restaurant margins in 2020 as the acquisitions bolts in on a year-over-year basis?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

That is, that is correct. Again, keeping in mind the different sort of levels of growth as we've talked about in the presentations. The North Italia margins on a mature basis are slightly accretive to Cheesecake Factory. But they also just kind of consume the 50% growth in one year. So you have to look at the blend of that. So that's what I mean at this stage, right now, the margin profile is very, very similar. And we wouldn't expect there to be much difference between the line items as I delineated, just slight ups and downs.

Brian Bittner -- Oppenheimer -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Jeff Farmer -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

All right. Thank you. I believe you called out an increasingly competitive off-premise landscape. Assuming, I heard that correctly, can you guys just provide a little bit more color on what you're seeing out there?

David M. Gordon -- President

I don't know that we specifically called out maybe we just said it's everybody's in the off-premise game. I think is a good way to state it today. I think what we feel good about is that the offering that we have, the variety of our menu, the value of our menu plays really, really well for off-premise. So today family of four can easily order to is one appetizer and get our complementary bread and feed themselves for $40 a $10 a person. So we think that our offerings little differentiated certainly The Cheesecake are a big part of that as well. So as others are entering into off-premise and may be happy to change how they're doing things a bit it plays really well into what we've already been doing for 40 years and we'll continue to do along with just the very solid execution and making sure that the guest experience is protected from food quality to the speed of delivery and everything else that we measure with every off-premise transaction.

Jeff Farmer -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Thank you. And I might have missed it, but did you provide the G&A guidance or expectation for 2020?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

We said for 2020 that there will be slight leverage on D&A. Keep in mind that that some of the similarities with the lease accounting component where we're getting a little bit more leverage with the acquisition, there's a little bit of cost and other opex. So slight leverage there.

Jeff Farmer -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

All right, thank you.

Jon Tower -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Great. Just a few from me. A quick clarification on the delivery mix. Did you give that for the period. I know in past quarters you have an online ordering mix as well. If you don't mind.

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

For the quarter was 17% was total off-premise. 35% of that was delivery, 13% online ordering and phone in walk in about right around 50%.

Jon Tower -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Great, thanks. And then on the question thinking about marketing, can you discuss how the company plans to fund this going forward. Obviously this year, it's more of a test and you did some testing last year, but I think as a percentage of sales at least from a restaurant standpoint it's under 25 basis points or so is at least that it was in 2018. I'm curious to hear from you, where you think that might go over time and how you expect to potentially fund it?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, we're moving incrementally. So we don't expect in any given year, you're going to see a big driver. I mean we do talk about every quarter the ups and downs and I think it's probably gone up a couple of tenths since that 25 basis point right so in each year it's moved up maybe a 10th and you know we're funding it through better execution in the restaurant savings and other places, but for 0.01%, it's not like we have to do something significant to move it. And as I noted, we feel like we've gotten good ROI. We are very effective marketing campaigns and so effectively. They're going to, they're going to pay for themselves, but we wouldn't move it much faster than that.

Jon Tower -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. And then just focusing on the mall footprint side, it's been a big topic of discussion for your shareholders for a while in terms of the idea that a lot of malls are repurposing their footprint away from retail and toward restaurants and experiences. So can you maybe frame for us based on your conversations where we are in that cycle. How much more pain potentially in the malls will there be for you over the next several years?

David M. Gordon -- President

I think we're probably 75% through, I mean it's sort of a math is roughly, it was high single-digit as an allocation of square footage. If you go back 8 to 10 years now, we're in the low 20 percents and they probably are going to target 25% plus. And so that would kind of put us 75% to 80% of the way through that. The good news is that the ones that they are refurbishing and changing out they do happen to be where the Cheesecake Factory's are because they're the best locations. Right. So the concentration of entertainment around us will benefit us in the long term and there is certainly some pain right now and that's part of what we're going through in any given location.

And a lot of times it's not even just the fact that we're putting in new restaurants, is just the construction process and you might have a parking lot across the street from a Cheesecake Factory one day and the next month it's basically a construction site, and they're building a whole new parking ramp for example. So it's not, I don't think it's all bad, it's just the process. I think ultimately will find out that we're still in the best real estate and that sort of concentration of options as a positive for both people and so you're probably talking another two or three years of that cycle.

Jon Tower -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. And then on that point, how likely are you to consider adding your own brands to the mix given that you now have quite a portfolio to pull from?

David Overton -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Part of what we're looking at is diversification. So I think it can work. Some of those brands that we have acquired, whether it's in North Italia they can work in malls but that won't be a focus. We will definitely want to be in more of a variety of places and that will kind of help us with the ebbs and flows of real estate over time.

Jon Tower -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Awesome. Thank you.

Katherine Fogertey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Great, thank you. I have a clarification question, actually on the board outside. I think number of free Cheesecake offers that you guys have last year is that considered in part of the marketing [Phonetic] excercise with DoorDash or is that as a one-off separate arrangement?

David Overton -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

If I heard you clearly, I think your question was, are some of the promotions, you've seen whether our free slice promotion or percentage of part of the marketing initiatives. It can be at at times, it is.

Katherine Fogertey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Okay. So it can funded by DoorDash sort of the regular marketing agreement and that's right?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

That's right.

Katherine Fogertey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

And if the promotional environment and then probably since the pull back a little bit here and that ties more, are you guys considering the potential to find out yourself through maybe promoting delivery or is that campaign that you would not look to match?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

You know this is Matt, Katie. As David Gordon mentioned I think we have a set deal in place and we don't look to make it quite so promotional, if you will, it's really about driving unique experiences and capitalizing on the brand and long-term investment in the strategy. So I think we feel really good about what we have done. I think our partner feels really good about what we have done, I wouldn't expect that to change.

Katherine Fogertey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Okay, great. And I think do change a little bit. Would you guys have flexibility to add another delivery partner if the promotional environment gets pulled back a lot. I mean maybe you're offered a better deals would you feel or would you be able to do that or does your current agreement provide [Indecipherable] for the next couple of years?

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I don't think that's something we're considering, we're very, very happy at this point in time.

Katherine Fogertey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Stacy Feit -- Vice President, Investor Relations

David Overton -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

David M. Gordon -- President

Matthew E. Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sharon Zackfia -- William Blair -- Analyst

John Glass -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Joshua Long -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

David Tarantino -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Gregory Francfort -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

John Ivankoe -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Andy Barish -- Jefferie -- Analyst

Matt DiFrisco -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

Dennis Geiger -- UBS -- Analyst

Jeffrey Bernstein -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

Brian Bittner -- Oppenheimer -- Analyst

Jeff Farmer -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Jon Tower -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Katherine Fogertey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

