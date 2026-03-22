Cheesecake Factory EVP Sells $328000 Worth of Shares As Stock Continues Sweet Run in 2026

Key Points

One of The Cheesecake Factory's EVPs sold 5,206 common shares on March 10, 2026, for approximately $328,000 at $62.95 per share.

The sale represented 16.84% of the executive's direct holdings, reducing her post-transaction direct ownership to 25,715 shares, or approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares.

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Scarlett May, EVP, General Counsel of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), reported an open-market sale of 5,206 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $328,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,206 Transaction value ~$328,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 25,715 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.61 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($62.95); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close ($62.95).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Scarlett’s recent insider activity?

This sale (5,206 shares) is significantly smaller than her median sell transaction (18,800 shares) over the past year’s span.

This sale (5,206 shares) is significantly smaller than her median sell transaction (18,800 shares) over the past year’s span. How significant is the reduction in direct holdings from this sale?

The sale represented 16.84% of Scarlett’s direct holdings at the time, leaving her with 25,715 vested shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.75 billion Net income (TTM) $148.43 million Dividend yield 2.10% 1-year price change (as of 3/21/26) 18.40%

Company snapshot

The Cheesecake Factory is a leading operator in the casual dining segment, operating approximately 306 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and international markets under multiple brands, with significant revenue from restaurant sales and bakery product distribution.

What this transaction means for investors

It should be noted that in May’s filing, she holds 31,734 restricted shares of common stock that are subject to forfeiture if she fails to meet the conditions required for vesting. These conditions often involve time- or performance-based incentives. This is different from restricted stock units, which are individual units that haven’t yet vested into common stock. As of March 21, the restricted shares are valued at approximately $1.81 million.

The Cheesecake Factory’s stock has posted positive returns over the past three years and is up approximately 13% in 2026 (as of March 21). However, in March, share prices have been down 10%, and in a recent annual report, the company stated that consumer demand could be affected by growing concerns about toxins, such as forever chemicals, microplastics, and heavy metals in the food supply. While those concerns may not have impacted the stock yet, investors may want to keep an eye on them throughout 2026.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.