CHEESECAKE FACTORY Earnings Results: $CAKE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHEESECAKE FACTORY ($CAKE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $920,960,000, missing estimates of $930,520,693 by $-9,560,693.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CAKE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHEESECAKE FACTORY Insider Trading Activity

CHEESECAKE FACTORY insiders have traded $CAKE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID OVERTON (CHAIRMAN AND C.E.O.) sold 269,520 shares for an estimated $12,573,889

KEITH CARANGO (PRESIDENT (SUBSIDIARY)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,095 shares for an estimated $653,236.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHEESECAKE FACTORY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of CHEESECAKE FACTORY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.