A Cheesecake Factory Director Sold Over 2,000 Company Shares. Here's a Deeper Look at The Transaction.

Key Points

Director Alexander Cappello sold 2,490 shares at around $64.90 per share on June 2, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$162,000.

The disposition involved only indirect ownership controlled by Cappello; there was no direct participation or derivative exercise.

Following a multi-year reduction in position size, the current trade reflects a shrinking available share base, consistent with a capacity-constrained cadence observed over the past year.

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On June 2, 2026, Alexander L. Cappello, a member of the Board of Directors for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), reported the sale of 2,490 shares for a transaction value of approximately $162,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 2,490 Transaction value $161,601 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,349

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($64.90).

Key questions

What proportion of Alexander Cappello's position was affected by this sale?

This transaction reduced his indirect holdings by 28.17%, from 8,839 to 6,349 shares.

This transaction reduced his indirect holdings by 28.17%, from 8,839 to 6,349 shares. Was this sale executed through a direct or indirect ownership vehicle?

The sale was executed entirely through Maricopa Capital LLC, an entity controlled by Cappello, with no direct or derivative participation disclosed in this filing.

The sale was executed entirely through Maricopa Capital LLC, an entity controlled by Cappello, with no direct or derivative participation disclosed in this filing. How does this trade fit into Cappello's historical trading pattern?

Since May of last year, Cappello has reduced his total position from 21,862 shares to 6,349, with recent transactions reflecting smaller trade sizes as the available share base has diminished.

Since May of last year, Cappello has reduced his total position from 21,862 shares to 6,349, with recent transactions reflecting smaller trade sizes as the available share base has diminished. What is the post-trade ownership structure for Cappello in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated?

After the transaction, Cappello retains 6,349 shares held indirectly and reports no direct ownership or outstanding options; all reported shares are held via Maricopa Capital LLC with the exception of 178 shares held in a custodial account for his children.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 47,900 Revenue (TTM) $3.80 billion Net income (TTM) $165.03 million Price (as of market close 6/2/26) $64.49

* 1-year performance figures, if referenced, are calculated using June 2nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

The Cheesecake Factory offers full-service dining through 306 restaurants in the United States, Canada, and internationally, with core brands including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia, as well as bakery operations supplying both internal and external customers.

It generates revenue primarily from restaurant sales, complemented by bakery product sales to licensees, foodservice operators, and retailers.

The company targets a broad consumer base seeking casual dining experiences, with additional exposure to international markets through licensing agreements.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates a large portfolio of full-service restaurants and bakery operations, with a focus on premium casual dining and differentiated menu offerings. Its vertically integrated bakery business provides additional revenue streams and supports brand consistency across locations.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 2 sale of Cheesecake Factory stock by Board of Directors member Alexander Cappello came at a time when shares were approaching the 52-week high of $69.70 reached in 2025. The rise in price may have been the catalyst for Cappello’s disposition.

This leaves him with 6,171 shares held indirectly through his Maricopa Capital LLC, where Cappello is listed as the sold shareholder, and 178 shares in an account for his children. The Cheesecake Factory’s business is doing well, and that may be why he’s holding on to this consumer discretionary stock.

In the company’s fiscal first quarter ended March 31, revenue was $978.8 million, representing an increase over the prior year’s $927.2 million. Moreover, comparable restaurant sales increased 1.6% year over year in Q1, a sign that existing locations have seen more customers.

The Cheesecake Factory expects to open as many as 26 new restaurants in 2026. This coupled with increased same-store sales points to higher revenue this year compared to 2025, and that’s helped the share price rise.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.