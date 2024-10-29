Cheesecake Factory cuts FY24 revenue view to about $3.57B from about $3.58B

Consensus $3.58B. Backs FY24 CapEx view $180M-$200M. Backs FY24 unit growth view of as many as 22 new restaurant openings. Raises FY24 net income margin view to 4.5% from 4.3%-4.4%. Affirms long-term outlook of 7%-8% revenue growth, 1%-2% SSS growth. Guidance taken from Q3earnings callpresentation slides.

