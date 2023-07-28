Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 2. In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 81 cents, indicating growth of 55.8% from 52 cents registered in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $881.4 million, suggesting an increase of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s discuss the factors likely to get reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Cheesecake Factory’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid off-premise sales, robust same-store sales growth and unit-expansion efforts. Rise in average check and menu pricing has been contributing to CAKE’s top line. Management anticipates revenues in the range of $870-$890 million. We expect Cheesecake Factory, North Italia same-store sales to grow 3.4% and 7.5% year over year, respectively.

Off-premise sales contributed approximately 23% of the company’s restaurant sales during first-quarter fiscal 2023 and the uptrend is likely to have continues in second quarter as well. It continues to perform well in the delivery channel.

In order to boost consumer convenience, management has implemented operational changes and technology upgrades, which include a contactless menu and payment technology, and text paging. We believe that a boost in customer count coupled with targeted off-premise marketing are likely to aid CAKE’s results.

Our model predicts Cheesecake Factory and North Italia Restaurants’ revenues to rise 4.6% and 21.2% year over year, respectively. Also, we estimate Other FRC revenues to climb 9.8% year over year to $65.9 million.

On the flip side, high costs are concerning. Pre-opening costs of outlets — given the company’s unit expansion plans, expenses related to sales initiatives, higher labor costs and additional cleaning fees — are likely to have hurt profits.

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, management anticipates commodity inflation in high single digits. Labor inflation is expected in the mid-single digits range. Our model estimates cost of sales and labor expenses to rise 1% and 4.7% year over year to $206.2 million and $318.8 million, respectively, in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cheesecake Factory this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Cheesecake Factory has an Earnings ESP (the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) of -2.34%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Cheesecake Factory currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

