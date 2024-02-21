Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported revenue of $877.01 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $877.31 million, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by nine analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 216 versus 215 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 216 versus 215 estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 331 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 333.

: 331 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 333. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 32 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 32.

: 32 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 32. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 36 versus 37 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 36 versus 37 estimated by seven analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.2%.

: 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.2%. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 40 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 40.

: 40 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 40. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 39 compared to the 41 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 39 compared to the 41 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- North Italia : $67.22 million compared to the $68.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $67.22 million compared to the $68.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $658.45 million versus $653.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $658.45 million versus $653.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Revenues- Other : $80.43 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

: $80.43 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%. Revenues- Other FRC: $70.91 million compared to the $72.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

