Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported $920.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +13.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 1.7% versus 1.7% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 1.7% versus 1.7% estimated by nine analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 348 versus 350 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 348 versus 350 estimated by eight analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : 1% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 34 versus 34 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 34 versus 34 estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 42 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 42.

: 42 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 42. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 48 versus 48 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 48 versus 48 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 43 compared to the 44 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 43 compared to the 44 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- North Italia : $81.31 million versus $77.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.

: $81.31 million versus $77.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $669.38 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $670.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $669.38 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $670.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenues- Other : $85.15 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $81.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $85.15 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $81.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenues- Other FRC: $85.12 million versus $82.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.