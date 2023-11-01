Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported $830.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $841.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 2.4% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 2.4% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 213 versus 213 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 213 versus 213 estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 323 compared to the 330 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 323 compared to the 330 average estimate based on eight analysts. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 30 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 31.

: 30 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 31. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 33 compared to the 35 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 33 compared to the 35 average estimate based on seven analysts. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : 8% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 8% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 37 versus 38 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 37 versus 38 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 40 versus 41 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 40 versus 41 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $628.14 million versus $636.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $628.14 million versus $636.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenues- Other : $81.01 million compared to the $78.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $81.01 million compared to the $78.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenues- North Italia : $62.42 million versus $62.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.

: $62.42 million versus $62.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change. Revenues- Other FRC: $58.64 million compared to the $65.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

