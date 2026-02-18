Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported revenue of $961.56 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $948.89 million, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : -2.2% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: -2.2% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : -4% versus -3.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -4% versus -3.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 48 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 48.

: 48 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 48. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 218 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 218.

: 218 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 218. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 371 compared to the 372 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 371 compared to the 372 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 56 versus 57 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 56 versus 57 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 35 versus 36 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 35 versus 36 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 49 versus 49 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 49 versus 49 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- North Italia : $88.17 million compared to the $90.2 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $88.17 million compared to the $90.2 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $681.43 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $669.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $681.43 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $669.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenues- Other : $92.51 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $93.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $92.51 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $93.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Revenues- Other FRC: $99.44 million versus $95.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cheesecake Factory here>>>

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.