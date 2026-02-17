Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $948.89 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cheesecake Factory metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- North Italia' should come in at $90.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants' to reach $669.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $93.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other FRC' stands at $95.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia' will reach 48 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory' will reach 218 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 215 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Total' reaching 372 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 348 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC' will likely reach 57 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48 .

Analysts expect 'Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory' to come in at 36 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other' of 49 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43 .

Analysts predict that the 'Total restaurant operating weeks' will reach 2,819 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,795 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income/(loss) from operations- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants' at $101.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Currently, CAKE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.