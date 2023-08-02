Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported revenue of $866.17 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.66 million, representing a surprise of -1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales - The Cheesecake Factory : 1.5% compared to the 2.91% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 1.5% compared to the 2.91% average estimate based on nine analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 211 compared to the 210.71 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 211 compared to the 210.71 average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 321 versus 324.86 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 321 versus 324.86 estimated by seven analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - North Italia : 8% compared to the 4.71% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 8% compared to the 4.71% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 30 versus 30.5 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 30 versus 30.5 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 33 compared to the 34 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 33 compared to the 34 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 37 versus 35.6 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 37 versus 35.6 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 40 compared to the 40.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 40 compared to the 40.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $652.48 million versus $665.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $652.48 million versus $665.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Revenues- Other : $82.03 million versus $78.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $82.03 million versus $78.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenues- North Italia : $65.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $67.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

: $65.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $67.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%. Revenues- Other FRC: $65.73 million versus $69.29 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.