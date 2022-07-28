Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both its earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings missed the consensus estimate for the fourth straight quarter.

David Overton, chairman and CEO of Cheesecake Factory, stated, “The inflationary environment remains dynamic and in the second quarter we faced measurably higher costs than anticipated. Despite these near-term headwinds, we remain committed to returning margins to pre-pandemic levels while managing our business for the long-term.”

Earnings & Revenues Discussion

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 52 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted EPS of 80 cents.

During the fiscal second quarter, total revenues of $832.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $841 million. The top line surged 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be primarily attributed to solid off-premise sales growth.

During the reported quarter, comps at Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 4.7% year over year compared with a 20.7% increase in the prior-year quarter.

Costs in Detail

Cost of sales, as a percentage of revenues, increased 250 basis points (bps) year over year to 24.5% in the fiscal second quarter. Labor expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, amounted to 36.6%, up 90 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Other operating costs (as a percentage of total revenues) came in at 26.3%, up 40 bps from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses accounted for 6% of revenues compared with 6.3% in the prior-year quarter. In the reported quarter, pre-opening expenses accounted for 0.4% of revenues, flat year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 28, 2022, Cheesecake Factory’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $194.9 million compared with $189.6 million as of Dec 28, 2021. During the fiscal second quarter, long-term debt (net of issuance costs) came in at $467 million compared with $466 million as of Dec 28, 2021.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Aug 23, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Aug 10, 2022.

Store Developments

In fiscal 2022, the company anticipates opening as many as 15 new restaurants comprising four Cheesecake Factory restaurants, four North Italia restaurants and seven FRC restaurants (including three Flower Child locations). Internationally, it intends to open one Cheesecake Factory restaurant under a licensing agreement.

