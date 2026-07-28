Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $998.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 216 compared to the 217 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 216 compared to the 217 average estimate based on seven analysts. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : -3% versus -1.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -3% versus -1.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 5.8% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 5.8% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 51 versus 51 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 51 versus 51 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 374 compared to the 375 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 374 compared to the 375 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 36 compared to the 36 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 36 compared to the 36 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 50 compared to the 50 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 50 compared to the 50 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 57 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57.

: 57 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57. Revenues- North Italia : $98.44 million versus $96.71 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $98.44 million versus $96.71 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $729.48 million versus $705.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

: $729.48 million versus $705.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Revenues- Other : $97.69 million versus $94.39 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

: $97.69 million versus $94.39 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Revenues- Other FRC: $104.03 million compared to the $101.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cheesecake Factory here>>>

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.