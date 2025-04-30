Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported revenue of $927.2 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925.55 million, representing a surprise of +0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 1% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.

: 1% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.2%. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : -1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: -1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 355 versus 359 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 355 versus 359 estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 45 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 44.

: 45 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 44. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 33 compared to the 35 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 33 compared to the 35 average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 45.

: 46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 45. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 49 compared to the 50 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 49 compared to the 50 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $672.73 million versus $673.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $672.73 million versus $673.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenues- Other : $83.63 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $84.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $83.63 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $84.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenues- Other FRC : $87.42 million compared to the $86.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year.

: $87.42 million compared to the $86.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year. Revenues- North Italia: $83.41 million versus $81.63 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

