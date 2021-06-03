Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Posts Q2 Business Update, Comps Rise

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE recently announced a business update for the fiscal second quarter to date through May 31, 2021. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.6% during trading hours on Jun 2.

Comparable Sales

For fiscal second quarter to date (through May 31, 2021), the company’s comps surged 196% on a year-over-year basis. The same increased 7% from 2019 levels. The upside was primarily driven by solid off-premise sales mix.



Weekly average sales for the quarter-to-date period (through May 31) amounted to approximately $226,500 or $11.8 million on an annual basis.

Other Updates

As of May 31, the company announced that nearly all of its restaurants (across its concepts) were operating, while one Cheesecake Factory location was operating in an off-premise only model.



Majority of the restaurants had reopened dining rooms with limited capacity in accordance with local mandates and social distancing protocols. The company stated that the restaurants were operating at approximately 70% indoor capacity and approximately 75% total on-premise capacity (including patios).



Going forward, the company expects to reopen two of its closed concepts over the next week.

Price Performance

Coming to price performance, shares of the company has surged 56.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s 9.3% growth. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its off-premise business model. Notably, sales at off premise business model have exceeded pre-pandemic levels. The company is also witnessing incremental sales from its delivery service. This along with focus on initiatives such as contactless menu, operational changes and other technology upgrades bode well. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

