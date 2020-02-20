Cheesecake Factory Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CAKE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.77, changing hands as high as $43.00 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAKE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.83 per share, with $51.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.39.

