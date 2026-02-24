Cheesecake Factory (BIT:1CAKE) Price Target Increased by 10.54% to 57.05

The average one-year price target for Cheesecake Factory (BIT:1CAKE) has been revised to €57.05 / share. This is an increase of 10.54% from the prior estimate of €51.61 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €43.42 to a high of €68.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.55% from the latest reported closing price of €44.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 15.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CAKE is 0.22%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 71,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,714K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAKE by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,394K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAKE by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,338K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares , representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAKE by 87.25% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,148K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%.

Bank Of America holds 2,039K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing a decrease of 17.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAKE by 19.88% over the last quarter.

