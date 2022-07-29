Cheery bank CEOs have the edge on gloomy investors

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - European bank investors are worried about a wave of loan defaults. European bank bosses are not. Rising interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis will cause economic pain, but the pessimism looks overdone.

The region’s five biggest lenders, measured by the size of their loan books, are down 27% on average since Feb. 18, the week before Russian invaded Ukraine. Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, ING, Lloyds Banking Group and Société Générale trade at 56% of forward tangible book value compared with 75% back then, according to Refinitiv data. The current level is roughly in line with valuations during the second Covid-19 wave in 2020 and the 2012 euro zone crisis.

The bear case is simple. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and her counterpart at the Bank of England are hiking rates to stem inflation. Rising prices, exacerbated by a Russian gas squeeze, a slowing economy and higher interest costs will all make it harder for households and businesses to repay debts. Since lenders operate with slim equity buffers relative to assets, even a modest uptick in defaults can inflict large losses on shareholders.

Senior bankers are unfazed. Santander, run by Executive Chair Ana Botín, on Thursday said https://www.santander.com/content/dam/santander-com/en/documentos/resultados-trimestrales/2022/2q/rt-2q-2022-presentacion-resultados-en.pdf it expected “no deterioration” in credit quality. Lloyds Chief Executive Charlie Nunn on Wednesday said https://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com/assets/pdfs/investors/financial-performance/lloyds-banking-group-plc/2022/half-year/2022-lbg-hy-results.pdf bad-debt impairment charges in 2022 would be lower than his previous estimate of 0.2% of total loans. BNP Paribas on Friday took a smaller credit-loss charge for the second quarter than it did last year.

Bank shareholders don’t share their optimism. Take the decline in their market value as a crude proxy for the magnitude of loan losses that investors are bracing for, since any credit impairments will erode shareholders’ equity once they have eaten through earnings. The fall in valuation since Feb. 18 for the five lenders is on average equivalent to 1.9% of their outstanding loans. That’s more than twice the amount that the same lenders set aside in 2020 to cover lockdown-induced defaults.

It’s unlikely that a recession this year or next would be twice as painful as the pandemic. For starters, interest rates are rising, which boosts lending margins and gives banks extra revenue to absorb writedowns. Second, European unemployment surged by more than a percentage point in 2020, but economists surveyed https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/survey_of_professional_forecasters/html/ecb.spf2022q3~cd97b475cc.en.html#toc5 by the ECB expect it to keep falling over the next two years. It’s hard to see a big surge in defaults so long as borrowers hang onto their jobs. Cheery bank CEOs are probably closer to the truth than their gloomy shareholders.

