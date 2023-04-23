Cheerwin Group (HKG:6601) Price Target Decreased by 5.81% to 2.75

The average one-year price target for Cheerwin Group (HKG:6601) has been revised to 2.75 / share. This is an decrease of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 2.92 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.42 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheerwin Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6601 is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 379K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 34.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6601 by 45.33% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.